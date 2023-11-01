Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to cancel an order on Argos

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Argos has already started dropping its Price Promise deals, meaning there’s no need to wait until Black Friday weekend to bag a bargain. 

The Price Promise badge is a marker that guarantees certain discounted items won’t get any cheaper between now and the end of the year. This means you don’t need to worry about Argos dropping the price of a TV even lower a week after you’ve bought it. 

But, what if you spot the same item for less on another retailer between checking out with Argos and your delivery date? All is not lost – keep reading to learn how to cancel an order with Argos. 

What you’ll need: 

  • An Argos account 
  • A PC, smartphone or tablet

The Short Version 

  1. Go to Argos.co.uk
  2. Click Account
  3. Go to Recent Orders
  4. Select your order
  5. Click Cancel Order
iPhone 15 Pro bargain with 100GB data

iPhone 15 Pro bargain with 100GB data

If you’re happy to get a fair amount of the contract’s cost out of the way initially then this incredible 100GB tariff on the iPhone 15 Pro is well worth jumping on.

  • Mobiles UK
  • £149 upfront
  • Only £39.99/month
View Deal

How to cancel an order on Argos

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Argos.co.uk

    These screenshots are taken from the Argos website. If you’d prefer to use the mobile app, scroll down to the Troubleshooting section of this guide. How to cancel an order on Argos

  2. Step
    2

    Click Account

    If you aren’t already signed into your account, you’ll be prompted to do so now. How to cancel an order on Argos

  3. Step
    3

    Go to Recent Orders

    This is where you’ll find all of your current and past orders. How to cancel an order on Argos

  4. Step
    4

    Select your order

    Any ongoing orders should be at the top of the list. How to cancel an order on Argos

  5. Step
    5

    Click Cancel Order

    This option isn’t available on our most recent order but it should be on yours if your item hasn’t been delivered yet. How to cancel an order on Argos

Troubleshooting

How to cancel an Argos order on the smartphone app

To find your recent orders on the Argos app, tap More and then Order History. Then select your order and tap Cancel Order.

How to cancel an Argos order that has been sent to Sainsbury’s

If you chose to pick your order up from Sainsbury’s, you won’t be able to cancel it on the website or app. The only way to cancel your order is to not pick it up and let the collection window expire or to pick up your order and return it.

You might like…

How to crop a video in Adobe Premiere Pro

How to crop a video in Adobe Premiere Pro

Hannah Davies 6 days ago
How to cancel NOW

How to cancel NOW

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to cancel an Amazon order

How to cancel an Amazon order

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to change your primary email address on Facebook

How to change your primary email address on Facebook

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
How to change the DPI in Photoshop

How to change the DPI in Photoshop

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
How to delete your Instagram account

How to delete your Instagram account

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.