How to cancel an order on Argos
Argos has already started dropping its Price Promise deals, meaning there’s no need to wait until Black Friday weekend to bag a bargain.
The Price Promise badge is a marker that guarantees certain discounted items won’t get any cheaper between now and the end of the year. This means you don’t need to worry about Argos dropping the price of a TV even lower a week after you’ve bought it.
But, what if you spot the same item for less on another retailer between checking out with Argos and your delivery date? All is not lost – keep reading to learn how to cancel an order with Argos.
What you’ll need:
- An Argos account
- A PC, smartphone or tablet
The Short Version
- Go to Argos.co.uk
- Click Account
- Go to Recent Orders
- Select your order
- Click Cancel Order
How to cancel an order on Argos
Step
1
Go to Argos.co.uk
These screenshots are taken from the Argos website. If you’d prefer to use the mobile app, scroll down to the Troubleshooting section of this guide.
Step
2
Click Account
If you aren’t already signed into your account, you’ll be prompted to do so now.
Step
3
Go to Recent Orders
This is where you’ll find all of your current and past orders.
Step
4
Select your order
Any ongoing orders should be at the top of the list.
Step
5
Click Cancel Order
This option isn’t available on our most recent order but it should be on yours if your item hasn’t been delivered yet.
Troubleshooting
To find your recent orders on the Argos app, tap More and then Order History. Then select your order and tap Cancel Order.
If you chose to pick your order up from Sainsbury’s, you won’t be able to cancel it on the website or app. The only way to cancel your order is to not pick it up and let the collection window expire or to pick up your order and return it.