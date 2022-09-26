How to activate Night Mode on the Apple Watch Ultra

Apple’s biggest wearable is now on shelves and it comes packing a load of features you won’t find on the Series 8. One such feature the Apple Watch Ultra packs is a Night Mode, and here’s how to enable it.

Designed for athletes, hikers, divers and more, the Apple Watch Ultra is a wearable designed for a Pro audience and as such, it comes packing some extra features that aren’t on other Apple wearables.

A standout feature is the Night Mode, a new setting that makes a particular watch face much easier to read in the dark. However, enabling the option isn’t immediately obvious. If you’re stuck, this guide will help.

1 Select the Wayfinder watch face First off you’ll need to make sure you have the Apple Watch Ultra-exclusive Wayfinder watch face enabled. To do this, long press on the wearable’s display and choose Wayfinder from the list of available faces. Step

2 Rotate the Digital Crown Once Wayfinder is enabled, rotate the Digital Crown until the colours from the watch face are replaced by red. Step

3 Night Mode has been enabled Once the watch face has turned completely red, you’ll know you have now enabled Night Mode on the Apple Watch Ultra. This makes it much easier to read in dark situations.