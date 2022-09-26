 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to activate Night Mode on the Apple Watch Ultra

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Apple’s biggest wearable is now on shelves and it comes packing a load of features you won’t find on the Series 8. One such feature the Apple Watch Ultra packs is a Night Mode, and here’s how to enable it.

Designed for athletes, hikers, divers and more, the Apple Watch Ultra is a wearable designed for a Pro audience and as such, it comes packing some extra features that aren’t on other Apple wearables.

A standout feature is the Night Mode, a new setting that makes a particular watch face much easier to read in the dark. However, enabling the option isn’t immediately obvious. If you’re stuck, this guide will help.

What you’ll need: 

  • Apple Watch Ultra

The Short Version 

  • Select the Wayfinder watch face
  • Rotate the Digital Crown until the watch face turns red

  1. Step
    1

    Select the Wayfinder watch face

    First off you’ll need to make sure you have the Apple Watch Ultra-exclusive Wayfinder watch face enabled. To do this, long press on the wearable’s display and choose Wayfinder from the list of available faces.

  2. Step
    2

    Rotate the Digital Crown

    Once Wayfinder is enabled, rotate the Digital Crown until the colours from the watch face are replaced by red.rotatethedigitalcrown

  3. Step
    3

    Night Mode has been enabled

    Once the watch face has turned completely red, you’ll know you have now enabled Night Mode on the Apple Watch Ultra. This makes it much easier to read in dark situations.nightmodenabled

Troubleshooting

Does this work across the whole UI?

No, this only works when you’re looking at the Wayfinder watch face.

How do you turn off Night Mode?

To turn the Night Mode off, simply rotate the Digital Crown in the opposite direction and the colours will appear once again.

Does this work on other versions of the Apple Watch?

This is an exclusive Apple Watch Ultra feature.

You might like…

How to measure your blood oxygen on an Apple Watch

How to measure your blood oxygen on an Apple Watch

Max Parker 2 months ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.