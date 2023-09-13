These are all the new straps for the Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2

With the introduction of Apple’s all-new Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 2 has also come a bunch of new bands to accompany these new watches.

Apple’s got new watches coming, and you can’t have new watches without new straps. Not only are there some fresh colors and fresh bands to go for, but a big theme with these new straps is that they’re more environmentally friendly than previous straps, and that’s always a nice plus.

New Trail Loop colors – Ultra 2

The Trail Loop is not only carbon neutral but it’s composed of over 30% recycled material. This loop also comes in green/gray and blue/black.

New Alpine Loop colors – Ultra 2

Apple’s Alpine Loop for the Ultra 2 comes in blue, indigo, and olive. This loop is also carbon neutral and contains 30% recycled material.

New Ocean Band colors – Ultra 2

The Ocean Band loop comes in blue and orange colorways with the Ultra 2.

FineWoven Magnetic Link + Modern Buckle bands – Series 9

Apple’s new FineWoven material can be found in the Magnetic Link and Modern Buckle bands. This material is made of 68% recycled content and has lower carbon emissions compared to leather, according to Apple.

Nike bands – Series 9

Not only has Apple introduced a new collection of Nike bands, but they’ve also worked to make these new bands more environmentally friendly.

Hermès bands – Series 9

A new Hermès collection is also coming with Series 9, including two new bands: Toile H and Twill Jump. Plus, there’s also a new watch face coming, Hermès Radial, that’s built to complement these new bands.

Apple’s new Ultra 2 and Series 9 watches can be pre-ordered now, and you can expect in-store availability starting Friday, September 22nd, so if you like the look of these bands, you won’t have to wait long.