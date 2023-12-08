How to Use Walkie-Talkie on Apple Watch

Ever fancied talking to someone instantly through your Apple Watch? Well with the Walkie-Talkie app you can and here’s how to get it set up.

The Walkie-Talkie feature enables two Apple Watch wearers to talk to each other through a dedicated app. It’s a nifty way of staying in touch and works very well, offering a quicker solution than a phone call and one that is more personal than a text message.

Getting everything set up is, in typical Apple fashion, easy and most of the work is done on the Watch itself. See below for the full guide.

What you’ll need:

Both yourself and the person you want to speak to need an Apple Watch running watchOS 5.3 or later

FaceTime needs to be enabled and set up on both phones

The Short Version

Unlock Apple Watch

Open Walkie-Talkie app

Add a contact

Touch and Hold to talk

