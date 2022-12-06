How to get body temperature readings from an Apple Watch 8

One of the new features added to the Apple Watch Series 8 and the pricier Apple Watch Ultra is a body temperature sensor, here’s how to use it.

It’s worth noting straight away that you can’t simply use the Apple Watch to measure your body temperature. Instead the watch calculates a baseline figure as it measures your sleep, and then keeps a track of how that baseline figure changes over time.

As it’s not immediately obvious how to get to this data, this handy guide will break it down in a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

An Apple Watch Series 8 (this will also work on the Apple Watch Ultra) with Sleep mode enabled

At least five days of sleep data

An iPhone

The Short Version

Make sure you’ve been wearing your Apple Watch for at least five nights Open the Health app on your iPhone Tap Browse Tap Body Measurements Tap Wrist Temperature