How to get body temperature readings from an Apple Watch 8

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

One of the new features added to the Apple Watch Series 8 and the pricier Apple Watch Ultra is a body temperature sensor, here’s how to use it.

It’s worth noting straight away that you can’t simply use the Apple Watch to measure your body temperature. Instead the watch calculates a baseline figure as it measures your sleep, and then keeps a track of how that baseline figure changes over time.

As it’s not immediately obvious how to get to this data, this handy guide will break it down in a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

The Short Version 

  1. Make sure you’ve been wearing your Apple Watch for at least five nights
  2. Open the Health app on your iPhone
  3. Tap Browse
  4. Tap Body Measurements
  5. Tap Wrist Temperature

  1. Step
    1

    Make sure you’ve been wearing the Watch for at least five nights

    To begin tracking your body temperature, you’ll need to wear the Apple Watch for at least five nights (Apple says each night needs to consist of at least four hours of sleep) and the Sleep Focus mode will need to be enabled for each night.

  2. Step
    2

    Open the Health app on your iPhone

    Once you’ve been wearing the Watch for the above amount of time, head over to the Health app on the iPhone that the wearable is connected to and open it. The Health app is represented by an icon showing a white square with a heart on it.

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Browse

    Once the app is open, tap Browse – this is located on the bottom bar of options, next to Sharing.

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Body Measurements

    Next, you’ll be shown numerous options – scroll down and choose Body Measurements.

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Wrist Temperature

    The final step is to choose the Wrist Temperature option. Once you’ve clicked this, you’ll see a graph with your baseline reading and your nightly change from that figure. You can tap along the graph to see different nights.

Troubleshooting

How does this work?

According to Apple, the sensors on the Watch measure your body temperature through your wrist every five seconds throughout the night. Advanced algorithms are then used to combine the data into the graph you see in the Health app.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

