How to force close apps on Apple Watch

If an app becomes unusable on an Apple Watch the easiest way to sort things out is to force that app to close. Thankfully doing so is easy if you follow the instructions below.

Whether it’s one downloaded from the App Store on the wearable or a native service that came preinstalled, apps on the Apple Watch are usually reliable. That’s not always the case, though; sometimes issues can arise that stop apps from performing as they should. When that happens, this simple guide will guide you into getting things back to normal.

Like on an iPhone, it’s unnecessary to close apps unless they are acting up. If everything is running as it should, you can leave apps open.

What you’ll need:

An Apple Watch running watchOS 10

The Short Version

Unlock Apple Watch

Double press the Digital Crown

Swipe away the app you wish to close

Tap the big red X

