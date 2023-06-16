How to activate HDR on Windows 11

Want to watch your favourite TV show with even more detail? Try turning on HDR using our simple step-by-step guide.

HDR – high dynamic range – is becoming more popular in both productivity and creativity devices as it improves the overall picture quality on the screen. It does this by expanding the level of contrast and available colours.

If you’re not sure if your laptop or monitor supports HDR, go into the Display settings. It will tell you if your display supports HDR. If HDR is not supported, you will not be given the option to turn it on.

Without further ado, keep reading to find out how you can turn on HDR.

What you’ll need:

A Windows 11 laptop/desktop

A monitor/laptop that has support for HDR

The Short Version

Click the Windows button

Go to Settings

Click on Display

Go to HDR

Select the HDR supported display

Toggle on