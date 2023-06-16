Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to activate HDR on Windows 11

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Want to watch your favourite TV show with even more detail? Try turning on HDR using our simple step-by-step guide.

HDR – high dynamic range – is becoming more popular in both productivity and creativity devices as it improves the overall picture quality on the screen. It does this by expanding the level of contrast and available colours.

If you’re not sure if your laptop or monitor supports HDR, go into the Display settings. It will tell you if your display supports HDR. If HDR is not supported, you will not be given the option to turn it on.

Without further ado, keep reading to find out how you can turn on HDR.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Windows 11 laptop/desktop
  • A monitor/laptop that has support for HDR

The Short Version 

  • Click the Windows button
  • Go to Settings
  • Click on Display
  • Go to HDR
  • Select the HDR supported display
  • Toggle on

  1. Step
    1

    Click the Windows button

    Click on the Windows button on your keyboard, or click on the Windows button at the bottom of the screen. Click on the Windows logo

  2. Step
    2

    Go to Settings

    Click on the Settings button.Go to Settings

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Display

    From the menu, click on the first heading called Display.Go to Display settings

  4. Step
    4

    Go to HDR

    Go to the button called Use HDR and click on it.Go to HDR

  5. Step
    5

    Select the HDR supported display

    Make sure you are using an HDR supported display. You can switch between displays if needed using the drop-down menu, the display will usually be named “Display 1”. Check the display

  6. Step
    6

    Toggle on

    Turn on HDR. You can turn it off at any time. If you are using Battery Saver mode, HDR will automatically be disabled to help conserve power. Turn on HDR

Troubleshooting

Does my laptop have HDR support?

If you go into the Display settings of your device, under the HDR heading it will tell you if you have a display that supports HDR or not.

Does using HDR eat up more battery?

Yes, using HDR will consume more battery life if your device is not connected to power. If you are using Battery Saver mode on your device, HDR will automatically disable to help conserve battery.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

