Instagram Threads is the latest social media app to take over our phones, with the platform having surpassed 100 million users after just five days in app stores. With so many new accounts being created every day, you might be wondering how you can establish your identity on Threads.

Like its sister Meta apps, Instagram and Facebook, Threads allows you to request a verification badge regardless of whether or not you’re a celebrity or public figure.

There are actually two ways to become verified on Threads. The first is the more traditional legacy verification process. This method is free but you’ll need to submit evidence to prove you’re a person of public interest which can make getting accepted a bit tricky.

For us regular folk, Meta recently introduced a second route to verification called Meta Verified. This new scheme is similar to Twitter Blue, allowing anyone to snag that coveted verification badge in exchange for a monthly subscription fee.

Regardless of the method you use to become verified, you’ll need to verify your account through Instagram to get the little blue tick on Threads.

Keep reading to learn how to get verified on Threads using the legacy method or scroll to the bottom of this guide for steps on how to join Meta Verified.

What you’ll need:

A Threads account

The Instagram app

The Short Version

Open Instagram Go to your profile Tap the three-bar menu Tap Settings And Privacy Select Account Type And Tools Tap Request Verification Fill out the form and hit Submit