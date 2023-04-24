What is Twitter Blue? The Twitter subscription service explained

Twitter has been through many changes since the website launched in 2006, now offering a premium subscription service with Twitter Blue.

We’re going to be running through everything you need to know about Twitter Blue, including how much it costs and what features it comes with.

What is Twitter Blue?

Twitter Blue is an opt-in paid subscription that gives users access to more features as well as the converted Blue checkmark. Once members have paid, eligible profiles will receive the Blue tick verification after a review has been conducted to ensure that subscribed accounts meet the eligibility criteria.

In addition to this checkmark, the subscription offers an enhanced version of the Twitter platform. Members have a 30-minute window to edit original or quote Tweets, which has been a highly requested feature in the past.

There are approximately 50% fewer ads on Twitter Blue in the ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ timelines, with approximately twice as many organic or non-promoted Tweets in-between promoted ads and Tweets. Users can also write longer Tweets of up to 10,000 characters, massively trumping the 280-character word limit that unpaid users are restricted to.

Tweets can be written in bold and italic fonts and the Twitter App itself can be customised via Custom App icons. Twitter Blue Themes allows users to switch up the colour of the app, with Blue, Yellow, Red, Purple, Orange and Green currently being available.

How much does Twitter Blue cost?

Twitter Blue can be subscribed to on a monthly or yearly basis. The price fluctuates by region and platform, with the iOS and Android variations generally costing a little more than the web pricing.

You can see a price breakdown below:

iOS Pricing (Monthly): £11.00/$11.00/€11.00

Android Pricing (Monthly): £11.00/$11.00/€11.00

Web Pricing (Monthly): £9.60/$8.00/€9.60

iOS Pricing (Yearly): £114.99/$114.99/€114.99

Android Pricing (Yearly): £114.99/$114.99/€114.99

Web Pricing (Yearly): £100.80/$84/€100.80

Can you get a Blue Tick without subscribing?

Recently, some high-profile accounts on Twitter had their Blue Tick reinstated by Twitter without needing to pay, although this seems to only apply to accounts with more than one million followers. Users like Stephen King, Harry Kane and Beyoncé have their Blue Tick back but have confirmed that they have not paid for the service.

Those who previously had a Blue Tick – when it was a tool of authentication and not a symbol of a subscription – lost it once the service changed. However, it looks like Twitter could be handing them back out to high-profile accounts to discourage fan or parody accounts from emerging and causing confusion.