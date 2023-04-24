 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Twitter Blue? The Twitter subscription service explained

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Twitter has been through many changes since the website launched in 2006, now offering a premium subscription service with Twitter Blue.

We’re going to be running through everything you need to know about Twitter Blue, including how much it costs and what features it comes with.

What is Twitter Blue?

Twitter Blue is an opt-in paid subscription that gives users access to more features as well as the converted Blue checkmark. Once members have paid, eligible profiles will receive the Blue tick verification after a review has been conducted to ensure that subscribed accounts meet the eligibility criteria.

In addition to this checkmark, the subscription offers an enhanced version of the Twitter platform. Members have a 30-minute window to edit original or quote Tweets, which has been a highly requested feature in the past.

Twitter Blue logo

There are approximately 50% fewer ads on Twitter Blue in the ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ timelines, with approximately twice as many organic or non-promoted Tweets in-between promoted ads and Tweets. Users can also write longer Tweets of up to 10,000 characters, massively trumping the 280-character word limit that unpaid users are restricted to.

Tweets can be written in bold and italic fonts and the Twitter App itself can be customised via Custom App icons. Twitter Blue Themes allows users to switch up the colour of the app, with Blue, Yellow, Red, Purple, Orange and Green currently being available.

£2.56 NordVPN Deal

£2.56 NordVPN Deal

NordVPN’s is now offering up to  66% off the 2- year plan along with 3 months free using code TrustedReviews at checkout!

  • NordVPN
  • CODE: TrustedReviews
  • from £2.56/mo
Buy now

How much does Twitter Blue cost?

Twitter Blue can be subscribed to on a monthly or yearly basis. The price fluctuates by region and platform, with the iOS and Android variations generally costing a little more than the web pricing.

You can see a price breakdown below:

  • iOS Pricing (Monthly): £11.00/$11.00/€11.00
  • Android Pricing (Monthly): £11.00/$11.00/€11.00
  • Web Pricing (Monthly): £9.60/$8.00/€9.60
  • iOS Pricing (Yearly): £114.99/$114.99/€114.99
  • Android Pricing (Yearly): £114.99/$114.99/€114.99
  • Web Pricing (Yearly): £100.80/$84/€100.80

Can you get a Blue Tick without subscribing?

Recently, some high-profile accounts on Twitter had their Blue Tick reinstated by Twitter without needing to pay, although this seems to only apply to accounts with more than one million followers. Users like Stephen King, Harry Kane and Beyoncé have their Blue Tick back but have confirmed that they have not paid for the service.

Those who previously had a Blue Tick – when it was a tool of authentication and not a symbol of a subscription – lost it once the service changed. However, it looks like Twitter could be handing them back out to high-profile accounts to discourage fan or parody accounts from emerging and causing confusion.

You might like…

What is an IP address?

What is an IP address?

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
What is Dark Web Monitor on NordVPN?

What is Dark Web Monitor on NordVPN?

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
What is a touch-sampling rate?

What is a touch-sampling rate?

Adam Speight 6 days ago
Does NordVPN keep logs?

Does NordVPN keep logs?

Ryan Jones 6 days ago
Is NordVPN safe and secure?

Is NordVPN safe and secure?

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
What is TGP? The key GPU term explained

What is TGP? The key GPU term explained

Adam Speight 2 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.