How to get Meta Quest 3 screenshots and videos onto your phone

The Meta Quest 3 provides an outstanding virtual reality experience, well worth sharing with your family and friends. In fact, the VR headset can take screenshots and record videos for this exact reason, but how do you get them from your headset to your phone?

While it was once a bit of a process getting captures from your headset to a smartphone or other device for sharing, Meta has since streamlined the process. You just need the Meta Quest app on your smartphone.

With that in mind, here’s how to get Quest 3 screenshots and videos onto your smartphone. It’s worth noting that the process is the same for the older Quest 2, too.

What you’ll need:

A Meta Quest 2 or Quest 3 headset

A smartphone

The Meta Quest app

The Short Version

Link your headset and the smartphone using the Meta Quest app. Put on your VR headset. Select the app browser. Open the Files app. Click the cloud icon to enable automatic media syncing. Open the Meta Quest app on your smartphone. Tap the Gallery icon. Tap the image or video you’d like to save. Tap the download icon to save the image or video to your gallery.