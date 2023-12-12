Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to get Meta Quest 3 screenshots and videos onto your phone

Lewis Painter
Mobile Editor

The Meta Quest 3 provides an outstanding virtual reality experience, well worth sharing with your family and friends. In fact, the VR headset can take screenshots and record videos for this exact reason, but how do you get them from your headset to your phone?

While it was once a bit of a process getting captures from your headset to a smartphone or other device for sharing, Meta has since streamlined the process. You just need the Meta Quest app on your smartphone.

With that in mind, here’s how to get Quest 3 screenshots and videos onto your smartphone. It’s worth noting that the process is the same for the older Quest 2, too.  

What you’ll need: 

  • A Meta Quest 2 or Quest 3 headset
  • A smartphone
  • The Meta Quest app

The Short Version 

  1. Link your headset and the smartphone using the Meta Quest app.
  2. Put on your VR headset.
  3. Select the app browser.
  4. Open the Files app.
  5. Click the cloud icon to enable automatic media syncing.
  6. Open the Meta Quest app on your smartphone.
  7. Tap the Gallery icon.
  8. Tap the image or video you’d like to save.
  9. Tap the download icon to save the image or video to your gallery.

  1. Step
    1

    The first step is to link your VR headset and your smartphone using the Meta Quest app – something most users would’ve done during the initial headset setup. If you haven’t, simply log in with your associated Meta or Facebook account to begin the linking process.Meta Quest app sync page

  2. Step
    2

    Put on your VR headset

    The next step is to put your Quest headset on and enter the world of virtual reality.Wearing the Meta Quest 3

  3. Step
    3

    Select the app browser

    From the main toolbar, select the app browser. It’s the last icon on the right-hand side of the toolbar, for those unfamiliar.
    All apps icon on Quest 3

  4. Step
    4

    Open the Files app

    From your list of installed apps, open the Files app.Files app in Quest 3 headset

  5. Step
    5

    Click the cloud icon to enable automatic media syncing

    Click the cloud icon in the top-right corner to enable automatic media syncing if it isn’t on already. 
    Auto sync on Quest headset

  6. Step
    6

    Open the Meta Quest app on your smartphone

    Take off your headset and open the Meta Quest app on your connected smartphone.Meta Quest app icon

  7. Step
    7

    From the Meta Quest app, tap the Gallery icon in the app toolbar. Meta Quest app landing page

  8. Step
    8

    Tap the image or video you’d like to save

    You’ll be presented with a list of recently captured screenshots and videos. To save a photo or video to your smartphone, tap it.Meta Quest app gallery thumbnails

  9. Step
    9

    From the preview, tap the download icon at the top of the screen to save the image or video to your phone’s gallery, ready for sharing on social media. It’s worth noting that longer video downloads may take a while to complete. Download captures in Meta Quest app

Troubleshooting

Why aren’t my photos and videos appearing in the Meta Quest app?

For VR content to be synced with your smartphone, it must be both on and idle. The sync will stop if you open another app in VR, if the headset disconnects from Wi-Fi or is turned off completely. 

Why aren’t longer video captures appearing in the Meta Quest app?

Longer video captures can take a while to sync with your headset. It’s also worth noting that the app won’t automatically sync videos longer than one minute. For that, you’ll need to manually sync the video from the Files app in-headset. 

Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

