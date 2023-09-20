How to enable Lockdown Mode on iPhone in iOS 17

Lockdown Mode is an extreme protection feature available in iOS 17, designed to keep your phone safe from hackers and other malicious actors. Here is how you activate it.

In the unlikely case that you find yourself under a severe cyberattack, you will need to make sure that you protect your handset. That’s where Lockdown Mode comes in.

Apple specifies that very few people are targeted in attacks of this nature, but it’s worth knowing all the steps involved if you do believe that your data is at risk.

It’s worth noting that Lockdown Mode needs to be activated on all your Apple devices to provide the best protection.

With all that said, here is how you can activate Lockdown Mode on your iPhone.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone with iOS 17 installed

The Short Version

Go to the Settings app Go to Privacy & Security Tap on Lockdown Mode Tap Turn on Lockdown Mode