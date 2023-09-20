How to enable Lockdown Mode on iPhone in iOS 17
Lockdown Mode is an extreme protection feature available in iOS 17, designed to keep your phone safe from hackers and other malicious actors. Here is how you activate it.
In the unlikely case that you find yourself under a severe cyberattack, you will need to make sure that you protect your handset. That’s where Lockdown Mode comes in.
Apple specifies that very few people are targeted in attacks of this nature, but it’s worth knowing all the steps involved if you do believe that your data is at risk.
It’s worth noting that Lockdown Mode needs to be activated on all your Apple devices to provide the best protection.
With all that said, here is how you can activate Lockdown Mode on your iPhone.
What you’ll need:
- An iPhone with iOS 17 installed
The Short Version
- Go to the Settings app
- Go to Privacy & Security
- Tap on Lockdown Mode
- Tap Turn on Lockdown Mode
Step
1
Go to your Settings
Tap on the Settings app – the icon with a mechanical cog wheel if you’re unfamiliar.
Step
2
Go to Privacy & Security
Scroll down in your Settings and tap on the Privacy & Security section.
Step
3
Tap Lockdown Mode
Scroll down to the bottom of the page in the Privacy & Security page and tap on the button called Lockmode Mode.
Step
4
Tap Turn on Lockdown Mode
Tap the Turn on Lockdown Mode button. If your device is password-protected, you will need to enter it. Once you have confirmed Lockdown Mode, your device will need to restart. After it has restarted, you will need to enter your password to use your iPhone again.
Troubleshooting
Yes, Lockdown Mode is supported on iOS, iPadOS and Mac devices. If you do believe that you are being targeted by a cyberattack, then we recommend enabling Lockdown Mode on all your Apple devices.
Apps and features will function differently when in Lockdown Mode, including Messages, FaceTime, Photos, Apple services and Web browsing, among others.