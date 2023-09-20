Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to enable Lockdown Mode on iPhone in iOS 17

Lockdown Mode is an extreme protection feature available in iOS 17, designed to keep your phone safe from hackers and other malicious actors. Here is how you activate it. 

In the unlikely case that you find yourself under a severe cyberattack, you will need to make sure that you protect your handset. That’s where Lockdown Mode comes in. 

Apple specifies that very few people are targeted in attacks of this nature, but it’s worth knowing all the steps involved if you do believe that your data is at risk. 

It’s worth noting that Lockdown Mode needs to be activated on all your Apple devices to provide the best protection.

With all that said, here is how you can activate Lockdown Mode on your iPhone

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone with iOS 17 installed 

The Short Version 

  1. Go to the Settings app
  2. Go to Privacy & Security 
  3. Tap on Lockdown Mode
  4. Tap Turn on Lockdown Mode

  1. Step
    1

    Go to your Settings 

    Tap on the Settings app – the icon with a mechanical cog wheel if you’re unfamiliar. Go to the Settings app

  2. Step
    2

    Go to Privacy & Security 

    Scroll down in your Settings and tap on the Privacy & Security section. Go to Privacy settings

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Lockdown Mode

    Scroll down to the bottom of the page in the Privacy & Security page and tap on the button called Lockmode Mode. Click on Lockdown Mode

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Turn on Lockdown Mode

    Tap the Turn on Lockdown Mode button. If your device is password-protected, you will need to enter it. Once you have confirmed Lockdown Mode, your device will need to restart. After it has restarted, you will need to enter your password to use your iPhone again. Turn on Lockdown Mode

Troubleshooting

Can I use Lockdown Mode on other Apple devices?

Yes, Lockdown Mode is supported on iOS, iPadOS and Mac devices. If you do believe that you are being targeted by a cyberattack, then we recommend enabling Lockdown Mode on all your Apple devices. 

How does Lockdown Mode protect your device? 

Apps and features will function differently when in Lockdown Mode, including Messages, FaceTime, Photos, Apple services and Web browsing, among others. 

