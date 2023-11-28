How to enable Battery Saver Mode on Quest 3

The Meta Quest 3 headset is a huge upgrade on its predecessor, the Quest 2, with a new design, a much more powerful processor and upgraded lenses – but this all has a knock-on effect on battery life.

While Meta claims that the Quest 3 can last the same 2-3 hours as the Quest 2, that is a bit of a stretch. Well, in our experience, anyway, with our reviewer noting usage closer to the 2-hour mark than 3 in much of the testing period.

Sure, that can be extended by buying Meta’s (fairly pricy) Elite head strap with an additional battery built-in, or you can go down the budget route and connect the headset to a power bank that sits in your pocket – but there’s also a third option available, and it doesn’t require any kind of new hardware.

It’s a new feature of the Quest 3 called Battery Saver mode, and it should help extend your headset battery life by dialling back on the processing power and resolution of the headset. It won’t deliver the best VR experience possible, then, but if you’re a hardcore VR gamer or a VR content creator who simply needs more time in headset, it’s a great option.

Here’s how to enable Battery Saver Mode on the Meta Quest 3.

What you’ll need:

A Meta Quest 3 VR headset

Quest software v59 or later

The Short Version

Put your Meta Quest 3 headset on. Select the Quick Settings icon in the toolbar. Select the Settings icon. Select System Settings. Select Power. Toggle on Battery Saver mode.