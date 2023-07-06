Meta’s new text-based social media platform Threads hasn’t been available for long but some users are already looking to delete their Threads accounts – and quickly discovering that they can’t.

For whatever reason, Instagram has made it impossible to permanently delete a Threads account without also deleting the Instagram account connected to that profile. While deleting both is certainly an option if you want your Threads account gone for good, there’s actually another way to close a Threads account without losing years of Instagram posts.

Deactivating your account will hide your profile, posts and interactions with other users’ posts, all of which will return if you choose to reactivate your account later down the line.

Keep reading to learn how to deactivate your Threads account in six easy steps, or scroll down to the Troubleshooting section of this guide for tips on how to delete Threads (and your Instagram account) permanently.

What you’ll need:

An iOS or Android device

The Threads app

The Short Version

Open Threads Tap the profile icon in the bottom right corner Tap the two lines in the top right corner Choose Account Select Deactivate Profile Tap Deactivate Threads Profile