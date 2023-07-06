Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to delete Threads

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Meta’s new text-based social media platform Threads hasn’t been available for long but some users are already looking to delete their Threads accounts – and quickly discovering that they can’t.

For whatever reason, Instagram has made it impossible to permanently delete a Threads account without also deleting the Instagram account connected to that profile. While deleting both is certainly an option if you want your Threads account gone for good, there’s actually another way to close a Threads account without losing years of Instagram posts.

Deactivating your account will hide your profile, posts and interactions with other users’ posts, all of which will return if you choose to reactivate your account later down the line.

Keep reading to learn how to deactivate your Threads account in six easy steps, or scroll down to the Troubleshooting section of this guide for tips on how to delete Threads (and your Instagram account) permanently.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iOS or Android device 
  • The Threads app 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Threads
  2. Tap the profile icon in the bottom right corner
  3. Tap the two lines in the top right corner
  4. Choose Account
  5. Select Deactivate Profile
  6. Tap Deactivate Threads Profile

How to delete Threads

  1. Step
    1

    Open Threads

    This will take you to the app’s home page. How to delete Threads

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the profile icon

    You can find this icon in the bottom right corner. How to delete Threads

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the two lines

    You can find this icon in the top right corner. How to delete Threads

  4. Step
    4

    Choose Account

    This will take you to your Threads account settings. How to delete Threads

  5. Step
    5

    Select Deactivate Profile

    Don’t tap Take A Break as this is a timer that reminds you to step away from the app after spending a certain amount of time scrolling through Threads. How to delete Threads

  6. Step
    6

    Tap Deactivate Threads Profile

    That’s it. You’ve deactivated your Threads account. To delete it permanently, scroll down to the Troubleshooting section of this guide. How to delete Threads

Troubleshooting

How to delete a Threads account completely

It is possible to delete a Threads account permanently. However, doing so will also delete your Instagram account, so we wouldn’t recommend doing so unless you’re happy to permanently close your accounts on both platforms.

To delete your Threads account, just follow our step-by-step guide on how to delete an Instagram account.

How to reactivate Threads

To reactivate your Threads account, simply log back into your account using your Instagram username and password.

You might like…

How to make your Threads account private

How to make your Threads account private

Hannah Davies 9 hours ago
How to sign up and download Instagram Threads

How to sign up and download Instagram Threads

Hannah Davies 12 hours ago
How to use Shortcuts on iPhone

How to use Shortcuts on iPhone

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
How to listen to Apple Music offline

How to listen to Apple Music offline

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
How to delete saved credit cards on iPhone

How to delete saved credit cards on iPhone

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
How to get My AI on Snapchat

How to get My AI on Snapchat

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.