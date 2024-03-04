Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is F-Log?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve been considering picking up a Fujifilm camera for filmmaking, you’ve most likely come across the term F-Log. 

We’ve put together this guide to explain everything you need to know about F-Log and F-Log2. 

What is F-Log? 

F-Log is a log profile found on certain Fujifilm cameras that allows users to capture a wider dynamic range compared to a compressed shooting format. 

A log, or logarithmic, profile is a shooting profile popular in filmmaking and videography for its ability to retain large amounts of information particularly when it comes to shadows and highlights. 

Log footage takes up a larger amount of storage than compressed footage and can often appear flat, grey and washed out straight out of the camera. However, the profile allows for greater flexibility when colour grading during post-production. This makes it possible to preserve colour and detail that might otherwise have been lost during the compression process. 

F-Log is a log profile designed to work with the specific imaging technology found in Fujifilm’s mirrorless and compact cameras. The gamma curve of F-Log, in particular, follows the density of negative films, making it compatible with post-production techniques used in cinema. 

What is the difference between F-Log and F-Log2? 

F-Log2 is the second version of F-Log. It launched in 2022 alongside the Fujifilm X-H2S, offering 14+ stops of dynamic range. This is higher than the 11.2 stops delivered by the original F-Log format, meaning it should be able to retain more information.

F-Log2 can be found on a handful of Fujifilm cameras, including the Fujifilm GFX100 II, X-H2S, X-H2, X-T5, X-S20 and X100VI. F-Log is supported on all of the above, along with the Fujifilm GFX100S, GFX100, X-E4, X-S10, X-T30 II, X-T30, X-T2, X-T3, X-T4, X-Pro3, X-H1 and X100V.

Of course, F-Log and F-Log2 aren’t the only log profiles available to filmmakers in the camera industry. Other manufacturers offer log profiles for their cameras, including S-Log (Sony), V-Log (Panasonic) and D-Log (DJI) to name a few.

