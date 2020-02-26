First Impressions Spending a few hours with the X-T4 I can immediately see what Fujifilm is trying to do. It’s an absolute joy to shoot with and the host of new additions make for a seriously enticing prospect that covers plenty of bases.

Key Specifications Review Price: £1549

New IBIS (in-body image stabilisation)

Weighs 607g

Shoots 1080p at 240fps

Video 4K up to 60fps

2200mAh battery

Coming less than two years after the truly excellent X-T3, the Fujifilm X-T4 is arriving slightly earlier than expected, and after spending a few hours around London with the camera I am very impressed.

The biggest differentiator between the X-T4 and the still available Fujifilm X-T3 is the addition of IBIS – in-body image stabilisation. Fujifilm is bringing this feature across from the X-H1, making the new IBIS unit 30% smaller and 20% lighter in the process.

This will be 5-axis 6.5 stop stabilisation (this can differ depending on your lens, though) and the new component includes an updated gyro sensor that Fujifilm said can help match the accuracy of the IBIS on the XH-1. The addition of IBIS should not only aid handheld shooting when the light isn’t ideal, but of course add that extra stabilisation to Fujifilm’s lenses that lack OIS out-of-the-box.

Some rumours had pointed to the X-T4 actually completely replacing the X-H1 and acting as its almost spiritual successor, however this doesn’t seem to be the case and life remains in the XH line.

Even though Fujifilm has kept the weight of the IBIS system down, it still means the X-T4 is a bigger camera than its predecessor although it does feel like a worthy trade-off if you feel you’ll get that benefit. For example, the X-T4 will tip the scales at 607g, while the X-T3 was 539g. It’s also 2.1mm wider and 5mm deeper. During the briefing for the camera, I held both the X-T3 and X-T4 and while the weight increase was noticeable it was far from a deal-breaker – especially when you consider the extra skills you’re getting.

IBIS aside, other big new features this time around include an updated shutter unit that can handle 15fps in burst mode – Fujifilm claims this is the fastest in any mirrorless camera – and improved durability (300k actuations, up from 150k). There’s also a new shutter sound that’s apparently 30% quieter than the X-T3. It did seem very hush during my time shooting with the camera, so that does sound about right.

Battery life and general battery tech have also been given a pretty hefty round of improvements here, ranging from a new 2200mAh battery to support for USB-C power delivery at 15w (USB-C was present on the X-T3 too). The new cell should allow you to snap 500 photos in regular mode and there’s now an economy mode too that’ll extend that to 600 shots.

USB-C is handy in many ways, not just for charging the camera faster. If you’ve got a USB-C phone with PD (power delivery) charging, one plug be capable of charging both the phone and the X-T4. You’ll also be able to charge the camera up via a PD power bank – handy when you’re on the go. Alongside the X-T4, Fujifilm will be selling an updated vertical battery grip that fits in an extra two batteries and can deliver up to 1450 shots, or 1700 in the economy mode.

In terms of sensor, you’re looking at the same as the X-T3; that’s a 26.1-megapixel X-TransTM CMOS sensor and the X-Processor 4 remains too.

I spent a bit of time shooting both stills and video with the X-T4 and, like the X-T3, it’s an absolute joy. Fujifilm’s colour science and the excellent range of film simulation modes remain my favourite and there’s certainly a stronger focus on video here.

You can shoot 1080p at 240fps (along with usual options and 4K up to 60fps) and the new Eterna Bleach Bypass video simulation is gorgeous with its muted tonal palette and very David Fincher aesthetic. I was able to shoot some impressive looking handheld footage walking around the streets of Covent Garden. You can now easily switch to the ‘Movie’ mode now too, flipping the dial on top to switch all of your settings.

Along with feeling very rich in terms of features, the X-T4 is simply a gorgeous camera. It keeps the overall look of the X-T3, but with some well thought out features like a detachable housing for the dual SD card slots. The rear display is nice and customisable; the finish all over feels supremely high-end and it is available in both a silver and a black finish.

During my time with the X-T4, Fujifilm reps were keen to stress that this isn’t, at the moment, the X-T3 replacement. Both cameras aim at differing markets (if you don’t need the IBIS then maybe the X-T3 remains a better choice, especially at the cheaper price) and will remain, for the time being, on sale together.

The X-T4 will be available starting from April. You’ll be able to pick it up body only for £1549; for £1899 with an 18-55mm kit lens and for £1949 with a 16-80mm kit lens.

Fujifilm X-T4 – Early Impressions

Spending a few hours with the X-T4 I can immediately see what Fujifilm is trying to do. It’s an absolute joy to shoot with and the host of new additions make for a seriously enticing prospect that covers plenty of bases.

