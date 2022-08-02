Amazon has a lot of popular perks for its Prime subscription service, including one-day delivery with Amazon shopping as well as access to its TV streaming service. But Amazon’s Prime Gaming service has arguably flown under the radar for most people.

So what is Amazon Prime Gaming? And what are you missing out on if you don’t currently subscribe to Prime? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Amazon Prime Gaming?

Amazon Prime Gaming is a service that provides a number of benefits to gamers at no extra cost to the standard Amazon Prime subscription.

Amazon Prime Gaming offers a new selection of free PC games every month (in a similar vein to PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold). It has previously offered Mass Effect Legendary Edition and StarCraft: Remastered.

Each game can be downloaded and kept forever. However, each game can only be claimed within a limited time, so you will need to make sure you claim it during the assigned month. You cannot claim free games from previous months.

On top of that, Amazon also gives away free in-game content such as DLC and loot. At the time of speaking, Amazon is offering content for Pokémon Go, FIFA 22, Call of Duty Warzone, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Fall Guys and more.

Such content can include weapons, characters, skins, boosts, upgrades, and more, depending on the game.

So what’s the catch? Well, besides having to subscribe to Amazon Prime, there isn’t one. Amazon is simply using it as an incentive to get as many people as possible to subscribe to Prime. However, Amazon has recently announced that it will be hiking up the subscription cost to £8.99 per month (or £95 per year) from 15th September 2022.

If you subscribe now, you’ll only have to pay £7.99 per month until 15th September. Amazon Student Membership is currently priced at £3.99 per month (or £39 per year), but will increase to £4.49 per month (£47.49 per year) from September.