 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Amazon Prime Gaming?

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Amazon has a lot of popular perks for its Prime subscription service, including one-day delivery with Amazon shopping as well as access to its TV streaming service. But Amazon’s Prime Gaming service has arguably flown under the radar for most people.

So what is Amazon Prime Gaming? And what are you missing out on if you don’t currently subscribe to Prime? Here’s everything you need to know. 

Sign up to Amazon Prime

Sign up to Amazon Prime

Want to enjoy free next-day delivery and access to Prime Video? You can sign up to a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime right now.

  • Amazon
  • Cancel any time
  • 30-day free trial
View Deal

What is Amazon Prime Gaming? 

Amazon Prime Gaming is a service that provides a number of benefits to gamers at no extra cost to the standard Amazon Prime subscription.

Amazon Prime Gaming offers a new selection of free PC games every month (in a similar vein to PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold). It has previously offered Mass Effect Legendary Edition and StarCraft: Remastered.

Each game can be downloaded and kept forever. However, each game can only be claimed within a limited time, so you will need to make sure you claim it during the assigned month. You cannot claim free games from previous months.

Amazon Prime Gaming screenshot

On top of that, Amazon also gives away free in-game content such as DLC and loot. At the time of speaking, Amazon is offering content for Pokémon Go, FIFA 22, Call of Duty Warzone, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Fall Guys and more. 

Such content can include weapons, characters, skins, boosts, upgrades, and more, depending on the game. 

So what’s the catch? Well, besides having to subscribe to Amazon Prime, there isn’t one. Amazon is simply using it as an incentive to get as many people as possible to subscribe to Prime. However, Amazon has recently announced that it will be hiking up the subscription cost to £8.99 per month (or £95 per year) from 15th September 2022.

If you subscribe now, you’ll only have to pay £7.99 per month until 15th September. Amazon Student Membership is currently priced at £3.99 per month (or £39 per year), but will increase to £4.49 per month (£47.49 per year) from September. 

You might like…

What is HDR gaming?

What is HDR gaming?

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
MultiVersus System Requirements: The PC specs you need

MultiVersus System Requirements: The PC specs you need

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
What is virtual reality?

What is virtual reality?

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
What is PlayStation Plus Essential?

What is PlayStation Plus Essential?

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
What is VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)?: The TV/gaming tech explained

What is VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)?: The TV/gaming tech explained

Ryan Jones 4 months ago
What is augmented reality? The AR technology explained

What is augmented reality? The AR technology explained

Ryan Jones 4 months ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.