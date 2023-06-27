What are Razer Skins? The customisable skins explained

Razer has announced Razer Skins, customisable pieces of vinyl that can be used to personalise compatible gadgets.

Razer offers a variety of gaming hardware, including laptops, headsets and other peripherals. Now, Razer is offering customisable Skins for a wide range of products.

Keep reading to find out more about Razer Skins, including what they are and which products they can be applied to.

What are Razer Skins?

Razer Skins are customisable pieces of 3M cast vinyl that can be applied to different gaming hardware. Razer claims that the cast vinyl has been designed to withstand hazards and hits without getting damaged.

These cast vinyls are easy to apply without tools or heat, with the company claiming that they have been tested and retested to ensure a uniform fit that won’t bubble up, obstruct performance or impact daily use. They can also be removed without damaging the device or leaving any excess residue.

The sheets themselves are just 0.089mm thick, meaning that they won’t add any weight or bulk to your device. Razer Skins come with a textured finish that should add better tactility to devices.

Which devices can be used with Razer Skins?

Currently, Razer Skins can be applied to a multitude of devices, including hardware that isn’t directly developed by Razer. Here is a breakdown of all the products that currently have Razer Skins available:

What Razer Skin designs are there?

There are a lot of Razer Skins currently available, which vary in terms of style, colour and texture. Razer Skins for laptops can be found in Top or Full configurations, with the former covering the lid of the laptop and the latter covering the base and chassis.

For consoles, Razer Skins come in Console or Complete, with the latter coming with a Skin for the dedicated controller the console comes with. There are too many Razer Skin designs to list here, but we have picked out a handful and listed them below: