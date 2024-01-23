Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You won’t find a cheaper pair of Bang and Olufsen headphones than these

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Bang and Olufsen is a byword for audio quality so it’s rare to see a highly rated set for under £150. Jump on this deal and immerse yourselves in sonic nirvana.

Amazon is selling the B&O BeoPlay Portal gaming headphones for £148. That’s an immense 67% off the original asking price of £449 and a £301 saving in total.

While the black model is £166, you can save an additional £18 by clicking on the (in our opinion) more attractive white option when you land on the product page.

Save over £300 on the B&O BeoPlay Portal headphones

Save over £300 on the B&O BeoPlay Portal headphones

Snag the highly-rated B&O BeoPlay Portal on Amazon for only £148, a massive reduction of 67% (£301 off). Experience superior sound quality at an unbeatable price. Limited stock available, grab yours now.

  Amazon
  Save 67%
  £148
View Deal

This is an excellent deal on these headphones that are tuned for gaming thanks to compatibility with Xbox wireless. There’s also a virtual boom arm for clear team speak during multiplayer sessions and Dolby Atmos for headphones built in too, for that super immersive gaming experience. There’s also Bluetooth 5.1, SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive and more. Even though these headphones are approaching their third birthday, they’re still rocking some high-end tech.

Are the B&O BeoPlay Portal worth buying?

View from top of a BO Beoplay black headphones
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Jack of all trades that deliver in spades

Pros

  • Beautiful design
  • Extremely lightweight and comfortable
  • Robust app features
  • Bold, clear sound
  • Impressive battery life

Cons

  • No dedicated music forward/skip controls
  • No case included
  • Own Voice monitoring could be louder

We gave the B&O BeoPlay Portal a 4.5 star review from a possible five stars, praising the beautiful, lightweight and comfortable design, robust app features, solid travel case, bold clear sound and impressive battery life of around 12 hours.

Our reviewer concluded: “Practically perfect in every way, the Beoplay Portal deliver on almost all fronts. From rich Atmos-powered audio to a premium, comfortable design and solid battery life, these headphones come with enough features to make them an ideal companion for work, gaming and travel, despite a few minor niggles.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive B&O BeoPlay Portal review

Looking for a different deal?

If gaming deals aren’t on your agenda today, check out this sale on the Amazon Echo Show.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

