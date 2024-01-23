You won’t find a cheaper pair of Bang and Olufsen headphones than these

Bang and Olufsen is a byword for audio quality so it’s rare to see a highly rated set for under £150. Jump on this deal and immerse yourselves in sonic nirvana.

Amazon is selling the B&O BeoPlay Portal gaming headphones for £148. That’s an immense 67% off the original asking price of £449 and a £301 saving in total.

While the black model is £166, you can save an additional £18 by clicking on the (in our opinion) more attractive white option when you land on the product page.

This is an excellent deal on these headphones that are tuned for gaming thanks to compatibility with Xbox wireless. There’s also a virtual boom arm for clear team speak during multiplayer sessions and Dolby Atmos for headphones built in too, for that super immersive gaming experience. There’s also Bluetooth 5.1, SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive and more. Even though these headphones are approaching their third birthday, they’re still rocking some high-end tech.

Are the B&O BeoPlay Portal worth buying?

Jack of all trades that deliver in spades Pros Beautiful design

Extremely lightweight and comfortable

Robust app features

Bold, clear sound

Impressive battery life Cons No dedicated music forward/skip controls

No case included

Own Voice monitoring could be louder

We gave the B&O BeoPlay Portal a 4.5 star review from a possible five stars, praising the beautiful, lightweight and comfortable design, robust app features, solid travel case, bold clear sound and impressive battery life of around 12 hours.

Our reviewer concluded: “Practically perfect in every way, the Beoplay Portal deliver on almost all fronts. From rich Atmos-powered audio to a premium, comfortable design and solid battery life, these headphones come with enough features to make them an ideal companion for work, gaming and travel, despite a few minor niggles.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive B&O BeoPlay Portal review

