Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Echo Show 15 is now a bargain bedroom TV at this price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can now pick up the Echo Show 15 at a huge discount, making it something of a bargain bedroom TV.

Amazon is selling its super-sized smart display for £157.93 right now, which is a whopping 35% saving on the £242.99 RRP.

Save 35% on the Echo Show 15

Save 35% on the Echo Show 15

Amazon is selling the Echo Show 15, in certified refurbished form, for £157.93, which is a saving of 35%.

  • Amazon
  • Save 35%
  • Now £157.93
View Deal

Why such a huge saving? These are certified refurbished units, which means that while they’re not brand new, they will have been “refurbished and tested to look and work like new”. Indeed, Amazon is so confident in its ‘like new’ condition, it offers a one-year guarantee on it.

The Echo Show 15 offers an unusually large 15.6-inch FHD display for your bedroom, kitchen, or any other room where a decent-sized but no room-dominating display might come in handy.

This being an Echo device, Amazon’s Alexa assistant is there to respond to your every vocal prompt. With Fire TV, you can stream TV and movie content from all of the major streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, NOW, and of course Prime Video.

Customisable widgets let you add calendars, personal sticky notes and to-do lists to the home screen, making it a great family notice board. Photo Frame, meanwhile, can show your photos in a constantly rotating family album.

“That new large display and the way the Amazon Echo Show 15 uses widgets are excellent, as are the options to wall- or stand-mount,” we concluded in our original review. “As the centrepiece to a kitchen, acting as a family hub, this larger Echo Show could find a place in many homes.”

You might like…

Forget the Galaxy S24 when the S23 Plus is this cheap

Forget the Galaxy S24 when the S23 Plus is this cheap

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Ninja’s 10-in-1 Air Fryer has a discount that’s too tasty to miss

Ninja’s 10-in-1 Air Fryer has a discount that’s too tasty to miss

Jessica Gorringe 18 hours ago
Amazon has reduced the flagship iPhone 15 Pro in a rare Apple price drop

Amazon has reduced the flagship iPhone 15 Pro in a rare Apple price drop

Jessica Gorringe 20 hours ago
Forget the Galaxy S24, Google’s Pixel 8 is now a true Android bargain

Forget the Galaxy S24, Google’s Pixel 8 is now a true Android bargain

Nick Rayner 20 hours ago
The M2 MacBook Air is down to a seriously tempting price

The M2 MacBook Air is down to a seriously tempting price

Nick Rayner 20 hours ago
Save more than 10% with this can’t-miss Apple Watch Series 9 deal

Save more than 10% with this can’t-miss Apple Watch Series 9 deal

Adam Speight 23 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words