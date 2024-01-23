The Echo Show 15 is now a bargain bedroom TV at this price

You can now pick up the Echo Show 15 at a huge discount, making it something of a bargain bedroom TV.

Amazon is selling its super-sized smart display for £157.93 right now, which is a whopping 35% saving on the £242.99 RRP.

Why such a huge saving? These are certified refurbished units, which means that while they’re not brand new, they will have been “refurbished and tested to look and work like new”. Indeed, Amazon is so confident in its ‘like new’ condition, it offers a one-year guarantee on it.

The Echo Show 15 offers an unusually large 15.6-inch FHD display for your bedroom, kitchen, or any other room where a decent-sized but no room-dominating display might come in handy.

This being an Echo device, Amazon’s Alexa assistant is there to respond to your every vocal prompt. With Fire TV, you can stream TV and movie content from all of the major streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, NOW, and of course Prime Video.

Customisable widgets let you add calendars, personal sticky notes and to-do lists to the home screen, making it a great family notice board. Photo Frame, meanwhile, can show your photos in a constantly rotating family album.

“That new large display and the way the Amazon Echo Show 15 uses widgets are excellent, as are the options to wall- or stand-mount,” we concluded in our original review. “As the centrepiece to a kitchen, acting as a family hub, this larger Echo Show could find a place in many homes.”