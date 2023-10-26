Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You won’t believe the discount on this mesh Wi-Fi system

Amazon is offering a huge discount on its Eero Pro 5 mesh Wi-Fi system.

If you’re looking to get set up with a complete mesh Wi-Fi system that covers your entire place with solid Wi-Fi connectivity, this Eero Pro 5 is a great cheap option.

It gets you a 2-pack Amazon Eero Pro set-up for just £94.99, which is a saving of £148.98, or 61%, on the list price of buying each component separately.

Each Pro mesh Wi-Fi router connects to your existing modem and provides up to 160 sq.m of fast, reliable Wi-Fi. You’ll get two of these as part of the package, which means up to 320 sq.m of coverage – enough to cover most UK homes, we’d suggest.

TrueMesh technology intelligently routes traffic so as to avoid congestion, so you’ll avoid the dreaded buffering symbol at busy times.

Set-up is extremely easy, too, as we discovered when we reviewed the Amazon Eero Pro 5’s successor, the Amazon Eero Pro 6, last year. Just download the app, plug in, and follow the guidelines.

You can use that app to monitor and control your Ero set-up, which can include sharing your network with visitors.

In terms of smart home credentials, the Eero Pro 5 Works with Alexa (of course), Bluetooth LE 5.0, and Apple HomeKit.

If you’re struggling with Wi-Fi blackspots in your property, or would simply like it to reach further into your property, this is an affordable one-stop solution.

