You won’t believe how cheap the Surface Laptop Go is right now

Like the headline suggests, eBuyer is offering the brilliant Surface Laptop Go at a scarcely believable, incredibly cheap price right now.

Click that deal button below, and you’ll be confronted with Microsoft’s compact laptop at a price of just £399.98. They’ve only gone and lopped £134.74 off the previous price of £534.72.

This was a laptop that was going for recommended retail price (RRP) of £549 when it rolled out last year. Madness.

Especially when you take stock of what fabulous little machine this is. Our reviewer awarded the Surface Laptop Go a stonking 4.5-star review, calling it “a fantastic device at a super-affordable price”. It’s gotten even more affordable as part of this deal, of course.

“It offers decent performance and a comfortable keyboard that’s ideal for students, office workers and social media addicts alike,” our review continued.

We particularly dig its small and classy design, allied to a comfortable typing experience, making it perfect for doing some serious text and web-based work on the go. Like we said, students really should get a piece of this deal.

Battery life is quoted at up to 13 hours on a single charge, so it should be up to a full working day without access to a wall socket.

The model offered here gives an Intel Core i5 1035G1 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It’s fronted by a 12.4-inch touchscreen display (we said it was dinky, didn’t we?), and it comes loaded up with Windows 10 Pro with a free upgrade to Windows 11.

