You won’t believe how cheap the Echo Pop is right now

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Looking to upgrade your house to a smart home? Amazon’s Echo Pop speaker has plummeted to just £17.99 in all four colours. 

This stylish smart speaker would usually set you back £44.99, meaning Amazon has sliced a huge 60% off the device in this early Prime Day deal. Shop today to save £27 on the Alexa-powered speaker. 

The Echo Pop is a smart speaker that joined Amazon’s Echo smart speaker and display line earlier this summer. 

The Pop offers a simpler design, bolder colour options and is a bit cheaper than the next Echo up, the Echo Dot (incidentally, the Echo Dot is also on sale this week). 

The Pop has a half-spherical shape and is available in a mix of neutral and vibrant colours, including Charcoal, Glacier White, Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal. Amazon also offers a variety of colourful sleeves for personalising your Pop further, though these are sold separately. 

The Echo Pop itself is a compact Bluetooth speaker with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant built-in. You can control music, audiobooks and podcasts from apps like Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify with your voice. 

Alexa also makes it possible to control your smart home appliances hands-free and ask Alexa to set timers, read the news, check the weather and so much more. 

Finally, there’s Eero built-in, meaning you can even transform the Echo Pop into a Wi-Fi extender when paired with compatible devices. 

Echo Pop Keepa

This is actually the cheapest we’ve seen the Echo Pop fall since its launch, meaning there’s been no better time to pick up the stylish smart speaker than right now. 

Head to Amazon today to bag the Echo Pop for just £17.99 and save 60% on Amazon’s smallest and most colourful smart speaker with Alexa voice assistance built-in in this early Prime Day deal. 

