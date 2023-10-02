Amazon Echos are going cheap at Argos right now

The 2022 Amazon Echo Dot has just dropped to its lowest price ever at Argos. Shop today to save 60% on the Alexa-powered smart speaker and pay just £21.99.

If you’ve been considering picking up a smart speaker, now might be the perfect time. Argos has swiped £33 off the price of the Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) just a year after its release. Kick off autumn by spending £21.00 on a smart speaker instead of £54.99.

The Amazon Echo Dot is Amazon’s smallest spherical smart speaker and the 5th generation Dot is the newest in Amazon’s line-up, meaning you’ll be getting the most advanced version of this speaker yet.

Save 60% on the Echo Dot (5th generation) Argos has slashed the price of the 2022 Amazon Echo Dot to just £21.99. That’s a significant £33 (60%) saving compared to the typical £54.99 RRP. Head to Argos today to save big on this compact Alexa-powered smart speaker. Argos

Was £54.99

£21.99 View Deal

The Echo Dot is a compact smart speaker with a 9cm diameter and 1.73-inch front-firing speaker for streaming music, listening to podcasts, answering queries and more.

The biggest differentiator between an Echo device and a standard speaker is the integration with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. Alexa can do everything from answering questions and reading you the weather forecast to setting timers and offering hands-free smart home control.

You can also connect your phone to the speaker via Bluetooth and stream your favourite playlists through popular apps like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer. According to Amazon, the 2022 model is the best-sounding Echo Dot yet and we’re inclined to agree. We found that the speaker offered much more bass than its predecessor, along with better-balanced performance in general.

You can even use the Echo Dot (5th generation) as a Wi-Fi extender using compatible Echo and Eero devices.

We awarded the 5th gen Echo Dot 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review. Home technology editor David Ludlow wrote:

“An audio upgrade on the previous model, the Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) is now a capable music speaker, as well as a great smart speaker for smart home control and general enquiries. Overall, this is the best value smart speaker you can buy, although owners of the previous generation will struggle to justify the upgrade”.

Of course, this review was published when the Echo Dot cost £54.99. That value is even better with this deal, with the current £21.99 price making this the ideal time to upgrade to the 2022 model.

Head to Argos today to save 60% on the Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) and bag the Alexa-powered smart speaker for just £21.99 while this deal lasts.