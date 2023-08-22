You won’t believe how cheap Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fryer is right now

The whole world and his dog seems to want an air fryer right now, and this deal for a Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 might just be the best around.

Amazon is selling the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 for £159, which is a chunky 36% saving on the £249.99 RRP.

For this low, low price you’re getting a superb air fryer with a massive 5.7L capacity. The 10-in-1 name refers to the number of cooking functions this air fryer and fulfil.

Save 36% on the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 air fryer Amazon is currently selling the 4.5-star Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 air fryer at a 36% discount. Amazon

Save 36%

Now £159 View Deal

We reviewed this Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer ON400UK (to give the air fryer its full title) earlier in the year, and scored it an impressive 4.5 stars out of 5. We called it “a flexible appliance, able to cook complete meals in around 15 minutes”.

We particularly liked its steam air fry mode. Using 125ml of water, which produced some of the best chips our reviewer had ever had: crispy on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside.

The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 is more than a mere air fryer. It’s been built to deliver multi-level cooking, which means you can knock out complete meals in super-quick time.

By positioning the adjustable crisper plate higher up in the main compartment, you can cook on two levels simultaneously. The bottom level is for pasta, rice, potatoes and anything you’d want to cook in liquid, while the top level will turn out your protein with a nice crispy finish.

All in all, it’s a brilliantly multi-talented air fryer, and it’s now selling for an excellent price.