We’ve spotted the perfect Black Friday air fryer deal for students

If you’re after a low-cost air fryer in the Black Friday sale then look no further than this incredible deal currently running on Amazon.

Right now you can get the compact Salter 2L air fryer for just £32.99, making one heck of a bargain against its original price of £52.99

While you can certainly get more fully featured air fryers, you won’t find a more cost effective one than this, making it an easy win for students looking for a quicker way to whip up delicious meals.

Salter EK2817 air fryer now reduced to £32.99 Amazon’s just made the affordable Salter 2L air fryer even cheaper, bringing it down to just £32.99. Amazon

Was £52.99

Now £32.99 View Deal

Cooking with the 2L Salter air fryer couldn’t be any easier. There are even icons along the top of the device, offering up the exact time and temperature to cook all your favourites, with a batch of chips taking as little as 15 minutes on the maximum 200°C.

There’s a removable frying rack, hot air circulation and an automatic shut-off function, which makes maintenance in the long run even simpler. Using far less energy and time than your standard cooking oven, air fryers are practically made with students and budget-conscious households in mind.

It’s also available in a 3.2 litre EK2818 model if the lesser two litre option isn’t enough, but bear in mind that it’ll take up a bit more counter space than the compact version.

It’s certainly a crowdpleaser for students and beyond. Over 4,000 Amazon reviews have given it an overall rating of 4.5/5 for its value and ease of use. So if you’ve been on the lookout for a great low-price air fryer, you’ll be hard pushed to find a better offer than this right now.

