Amazon has slashed 1/3 off the price of these JBL headphones ahead of Black Friday
If you’re hoping to pick up a new pair of noise cancelling headphones this Black Friday then you should definitely check out this deal on the flagship JBL Tour One M2.
Amazon has reduced the price by 33% ahead of the end-of-November sale, bringing the price down to just £199.99 when you shop today. That’s £100 off the headphones’ usual price of £299.99, leaving you with more money to spend on Christmas presents or for yourself.
Save 33% on the JBL Tour One M2, now only £199.99
Snag a fantastic deal on the 4.5-star JBL Tour One M2! Currently reduced by £100, you can now enjoy these premium headphones for just £199.99. That’s a massive saving of 33%. Don’t miss out on this incredible offer.
- Amazon
- Was £299.99
- £199.99
The Tour One M2 are a brilliant pair of over-ears released by JBL earlier this year.
We awarded the headphones 4.5/5 stars in our review, with TV and audio editor Kob Monney praising their lightweight design, balanced sound and effective noise cancellation.
As you can see in the graph above, this is the cheapest we’ve seen these headphones fall in price since their launch, making this a great time to snap them up.
Is the JBL Tour One M2 worth buying?
Over-ear headphones brimming with features
Pros
- Lightweight design
- Excellent wireless performance
- Great call quality
- Effective noise cancellation
- Clear, balanced sound
Cons
- Unremarkable looks
- Beaten for bass depth and extension
- Tough competition
- JBL Tour One M2 is JBL’s latest flagship wireless over-ear headphones
- Offers fine sound, effective noise cancellation, and excellent wireless performance
- Lightweight and comfortable design with good controls
- Adaptive noise cancellation effectively reduces surrounding noise
- Transparent mode amplifies surrounding sounds for easy hearing of announcements
- Call quality is excellent with minimal background noise
- Battery life lasts up to 30 hours with noise cancelling on and 50 hours with it off
- Features include Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, personalized audio profiles, and spatial sound
- Sound quality is clear and balanced, suitable for those who prefer a neutral approach to audio
- A competitive option below the £300 mark with extensive features and good performance
The Tour One M2 are JBL’s latest pair of flagship wireless headphones.
The over-ears combine excellent wireless performance with clear sound and effective noise cancelling which adapts to their wearers’ surroundings. There’s also a transparent mode for allowing sound, such as travel announcements, back in when needed.
The call quality is excellent and the headphones support a variety of advanced features, including the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants, personalised audio profiles and spatial sound.
The headphones also offer a comfortable fit and have a battery life that lasts up to 30 hours with ANC, or 50 hours without.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive JBL Tour One M2 review
