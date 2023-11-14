Amazon has slashed 1/3 off the price of these JBL headphones ahead of Black Friday

If you’re hoping to pick up a new pair of noise cancelling headphones this Black Friday then you should definitely check out this deal on the flagship JBL Tour One M2.

Amazon has reduced the price by 33% ahead of the end-of-November sale, bringing the price down to just £199.99 when you shop today. That’s £100 off the headphones’ usual price of £299.99, leaving you with more money to spend on Christmas presents or for yourself.

The Tour One M2 are a brilliant pair of over-ears released by JBL earlier this year.

We awarded the headphones 4.5/5 stars in our review, with TV and audio editor Kob Monney praising their lightweight design, balanced sound and effective noise cancellation.

As you can see in the graph above, this is the cheapest we’ve seen these headphones fall in price since their launch, making this a great time to snap them up.

Is the JBL Tour One M2 worth buying?

Over-ear headphones brimming with features Pros Lightweight design

Excellent wireless performance

Great call quality

Effective noise cancellation

Clear, balanced sound Cons Unremarkable looks

Beaten for bass depth and extension

Tough competition

JBL Tour One M2 is JBL’s latest flagship wireless over-ear headphones

Offers fine sound, effective noise cancellation, and excellent wireless performance

Lightweight and comfortable design with good controls

Adaptive noise cancellation effectively reduces surrounding noise

Transparent mode amplifies surrounding sounds for easy hearing of announcements

Call quality is excellent with minimal background noise

Battery life lasts up to 30 hours with noise cancelling on and 50 hours with it off

Features include Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, personalized audio profiles, and spatial sound

Sound quality is clear and balanced, suitable for those who prefer a neutral approach to audio

A competitive option below the £300 mark with extensive features and good performance

The Tour One M2 are JBL’s latest pair of flagship wireless headphones.

The over-ears combine excellent wireless performance with clear sound and effective noise cancelling which adapts to their wearers’ surroundings. There’s also a transparent mode for allowing sound, such as travel announcements, back in when needed.

The call quality is excellent and the headphones support a variety of advanced features, including the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants, personalised audio profiles and spatial sound.

The headphones also offer a comfortable fit and have a battery life that lasts up to 30 hours with ANC, or 50 hours without.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive JBL Tour One M2 review

