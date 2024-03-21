Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Want to get into photography? This Amazon deal is for you

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Looking for an entry-level mirrorless camera perfect for taking your first steps in photography? Amazon has slashed the price of this Canon EOS R100 and lens bundle in its Spring Deal Days sale.

Shop today and you can bag both the Canon EOS R100 camera and the RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens for £439. That’s a 34% discount compared to the usual £669.99 price of this pairing, saving you a total of £230.99.

Considering the EOS R100 alone carries an RRP of £559.99, this is a fantastic opportunity to get the camera for less and essentially nab a lens for free.

The Canon EOS R100 is a small, lightweight camera perfect for slipping into a camera bag or backpack at just 365g.

The camera’s 24.1-inch APS-C sensor is designed to capture high-quality images and 4K/25p video with better light gathering and control over depth of field compared to a smartphone camera.

Despite its entry-level price, the EOS R100 isn’t short of features with Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus, eye subject detection and 6.5fps continuous shooting on board.

Once you’ve snapped your shots, Canon’s Camera Connect app allows you to transfer images straight to your phone, meaning you won’t need to wait until you get home to update your Instagram story.

Searching for a more advanced camera? The full-frame Sony A7C has dropped to just £1324 in Amazon’s Spring sale.

The Best Amazon Spring Deal Days Offers:

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

