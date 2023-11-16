Wahoo! This Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red deal is absolutely amazing

Earlier this year, Nintendo launched a special Mario Red edition of the Switch OLED console, and Argos has been generous enough to include it in the Black Friday sale just a few months on.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red edition is currently on offer for just £299.99, with Argos also throwing in an extra game of your choice at no extra charge.

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition available for just £299.99 with free game Argos is offering one of the best deals of Black Friday yet, with the Nintendo Switch OLED (Mario Red Edition) now available for just £299.99, with an extra game thrown in at no extra cost. This is a fantastic option for a Christmas gift if any of your loved ones love to game on the go. Argos

Get a Switch game for free

Now £299.99 View Deal

Argo is offering up a range of options for the free game, including Metroid Prime Remastered, Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope, Fire Emblem Engage, Bayonetta 3, Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, Fantasy Friends, DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos, Instant Sports Summer Games and Everybody 1-2-Switch!

You’ll only be able to pick one of those nine games at checkout without upping the cost of the bundle, but with so much choice on offer, you’ll almost be guaranteed to find a game to your liking. And with the likes of Fire Emblem Engage selling for £34.99 on Argos when bought individually, you’ll be saving quite a bit of money with this Switch OLED bundle.

Is the Nintendo Switch OLED worth buying?

Still a great portable two years on Pros OLED screen offers a huge upgrade

Bigger screen, but still very portable

Stand is a lot sturdier now

Increased storage capacity Cons No performance upgrade

No substantial upgrades for docked mode

When we reviewed the Nintendo Switch OLED back in 2021, we gave it a 4 out of 5 rating. In our verdict we wrote: “The Nintendo Switch OLED is a fantastic upgrade for portable play, with the new screen looking significantly better than the one on the standard model. But with no substantial upgrade for docked mode, it isn’t a worthwhile purchase for those who just want a home console for the TV.”

If you like the idea of playing on the Switch in portable mode, and fancy a big visual upgrade on the vanilla offering, then Switch OLED is an excellent choice. The OLED technology helps to make the screen brighter, and enables it to display more vibrant colours to make Mario and co really stand out.

It’s worth mentioning that the Nintendo Switch OLED lacks any performance upgrades on the original Switch, so there is little point purchasing this edition if you almost always play the Switch in docked mode hooked up to your TV.

The Switch OLED on offer here is coated in red rather than the classic white. This has been done to celebrate Mario, in the same year that the The Super Mario Bros. Movie hit theatres. We haven’t reviewed this Mario Red model, but we still think it looks fantastic.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking for a portable gaming machine that’s even more powerful than the Switch, then we recommend you check out this outstanding Asus ROG Ally deal instead.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: