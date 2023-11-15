Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Currys teams up the Asus ROG Ally and a huge early Black Friday discount

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

The Steam Deck OLED may have grabbed the PC gaming handheld headlines last week but the Asus ROG Ally is biting back with an early Black Friday discount.

PC gaming handhelds have blown up over the last year or so, with Steam, Asus and Aya Neo leading the charge and a Lenovo Legion Go inbound. Since they are so new and fresh, it’s pleasing to see the ROG Ally reduced now. The Asus ROG Ally is now £100 off at Currys, down to just £599.

Asus’ excellent PC gaming handheld has got a tidy discount in this early Black Friday offer, trimming £100 off the usual £699 price. Now at just £599.

This deal is particularly eye-catching as one of the main qualms with the ROG Ally is that you have to pay a bit extra for the dose of luxury it offers over the value-for-money Steam Deck. This offer doesn’t bring it down quite as low as the Steam Deck, but it puts it to just £30 more than the top-end Steam offering. At £599, the burden on your wallet feels plenty less… burdensome.

Again, with the Asus ROG Ally being so new, it’s been rare to see any money slashed off the price. The cheapest way to get a ROG Ally had been to opt for the lower power processor, the Ryzen Z1 rather than the Z1 Extreme on this model, but that’s not widely available yet. And, this reduction brings it down to the expected starting price of that cheaper model anyways.

Is the Asus ROG Ally worth buying?

Asus ROG Ally
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A more powerful alternative to the Steam Deck

Pros

  • More powerful than a Steam Deck
  • Streamlined and stylish design
  • Full HD screen is colourful and vibant
  • Windows 11 is user friendly

Cons

  • Expensive compared to competitors
  • Poor battery life
  • 120Hz screen feels wasted here

The Steam Deck is an undeniably excellent device but it is largely focused on being a value-for-money pick, whereas the ROG Ally opts for a bit more style and horsepower. The AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme offers more performance than you can get from the Steam Deck, and the design is a more refined and modern one. We were impressed by the Full HD display as well, offering a bright, lush and vivid look. Windows 11, admittedly, isn’t for everyone when it comes to gaming handhelds but we found it easy to use, especially when downloading multiple launchers.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Asus ROG Ally review

Fancy a different flavour of gaming deal? There’s a corker of an Xbox bundle available right now. Take a look at this excellent Series X and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle for just £409.99 bundle over on Amazon. You’re getting Microsoft’s most powerful console and the new Call of Duty release.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

