This wireless charger is perfect for iPhone 15 and it has a huge Prime Day price cut

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

If you picked up an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro then this handy charging dock is the perfect accessory, made even better with a tempting Prime Day discount.

The Anker 737 MagGo charger is now available for £84.99, a tasty 35% saving off the RRP of £129.99. This is the lowest price we’ve seen this little charging device drop to, with the previous low being £89.99.

So, what exactly is the 737 MagGo charger? Well, this is a multi-charger that can charge any phone that supports wireless charging plus an Apple Watch and a set of AirPods at the same time.

If your iPhone supports MagSafe charging, you’ll get speeds of up to 15w making it faster than traditional wireless charging. Plonk an iOS 17 device down horizontally and you’ll benefit from the handy new StandBy mode too, which turns the phone into a bedside clock and digital photo frame.

This package also includes a 30w USB-C charging plug and a 5ft USB-C to USB-C cable.

You will need to be a Prime subscriber to benefit from these savings, as those without will simply be directed to the full-priced item. If you’re not a member, you can sign up here.

Our experts will be searching through all the savings and bringing you all the best Prime Big Deal Days deals as we find them with our huge live blog.

