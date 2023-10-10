Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

October Prime Day Live: The best deals from Amazon’s autumnal sale

It’s been a whirlwind start to the sale already and we’ll continue to bring the best of Amazon’s ongoing deals as soon as they appear.

Given that Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is so close to Black Friday, I think it’s fair to say that there was a decent amount of scepticism going into the event as to whether or not it could deliver. As we near the end of day one of this two-day sale however, it seems clear to us now that Amazon hasn’t wasted the opportunity at all as we’ve seen some unbelievable deals, particularly among smartphones, air fryers and video games.

The absolute standout so far has to be the £100 reduction on the Honor 90 smartphone, which is now available for the low price of just £349.99, making it an easy upgrade to recommend for anyone who wants premium specs on a budget. Ninja’s 10-in-1 Air Fryer has been given similar treatment, dropping down to just £139.99 from £249.99, marking the lowest price we’ve seen it for yet.

There are plenty more offers like those that are just waiting to be snapped up, so if you want to see what else is out there then just keep on scrolling to see our live blog at the end of this page. However, it’s worth pointing out that if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime membership then you won’t be able to access any of the offers going.

Luckily for any new users out there, Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial to Prime, so you can take part in the sale without needing to spend an extra penny, so long as you cancel your membership before the trial period is over. Once you’re all set up, make sure to return to this page to see the highlights of Amazon’s October Prime Day sale.

