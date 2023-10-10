October Prime Day Live: The best deals from Amazon’s autumnal sale
It’s been a whirlwind start to the sale already and we’ll continue to bring the best of Amazon’s ongoing deals as soon as they appear.
Given that Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is so close to Black Friday, I think it’s fair to say that there was a decent amount of scepticism going into the event as to whether or not it could deliver. As we near the end of day one of this two-day sale however, it seems clear to us now that Amazon hasn’t wasted the opportunity at all as we’ve seen some unbelievable deals, particularly among smartphones, air fryers and video games.
The absolute standout so far has to be the £100 reduction on the Honor 90 smartphone, which is now available for the low price of just £349.99, making it an easy upgrade to recommend for anyone who wants premium specs on a budget. Ninja’s 10-in-1 Air Fryer has been given similar treatment, dropping down to just £139.99 from £249.99, marking the lowest price we’ve seen it for yet.
There are plenty more offers like those that are just waiting to be snapped up, so if you want to see what else is out there then just keep on scrolling to see our live blog at the end of this page. However, it’s worth pointing out that if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime membership then you won’t be able to access any of the offers going.
Luckily for any new users out there, Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial to Prime, so you can take part in the sale without needing to spend an extra penny, so long as you cancel your membership before the trial period is over. Once you’re all set up, make sure to return to this page to see the highlights of Amazon’s October Prime Day sale.
Live Blog
Visit Amazon now to save 39% on the Shark IZ300UKT and get the cordless stick vacuum cleaner for as low as £229.99. That’s £150 off the £379.99 RRP.
The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is now 35% off from 229.99 down to just £149.99
Upgrade your reading experience with this unmissable deal on the Amazon Kindle (2022), which has plummeted in price from £84.99 to just £74.99.
Grab the Fitbit Charge 5 at 42% off for just £99, down from £169.99
The Kindle (2022) is now available with a 12% discount at just £74.99
The Xiaomi 13T has £100 off at Amazon right now, just two weeks after its initial launch.
Upgrade your office with this 41% discount on the sleek and minimalist Logitech MX Keys Mini wireless keyboard.
This De'Longhi Espresso machine has had a massive 55% discount from £244.99 down to just £109.99
LG's OLED48C3 has joined in on the Prime Day deal fun. You can save over £400 with a discount on this brand new 2023 OLED TV
Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 is now just £14.19, a saving of 11% on Amazon
If you're struggling to clean up after pets, this deal on a Shark handheld vacuum is for you. Save 38% on the Shark CH950UKT vacuum cleaner with a pet tool, crevice tool and dusting brush and pay just £49.99 down from £79.99.
Treat yourself to this massive 47% discount on the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop.
Save £450 on the Samsung Odyssey G9, was £1,649.99, now only £1,199
Get the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) + Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) for just £69.99. That's a massive 53% saving
Save 33% on the Samsung Galaxy Tab Ultra S8, was £1,199, now only £799
Save 53% on the Braun All-in-one trimmer 7, was £84.99, now just £39.99
The Bose QuietComfort 45 noise cancelling headphones are now 38% off at just £199
Save 64% on the Braun Oral-B iO3 electric toothbrush, was £210 now just £74.99
Jump on this Prime Day deal for the Fire TV Cube streamer, down from £139 to £109, the lowest price we've seen it on Amazon.
The 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 4K set is just £399.99. That's a saving of 38%.
Run to Amazon to save 27% on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer and get the dual-drawer air fryer for just £159.99 down from £219.99 while this offer lasts.
Microsoft's flagship laptop is a thin-and-light luxury option with high-end productivity specs. And, it's £230 off right now.
The Acer Aspire Vero eco-friendly laptop has just plummeted in price from £849.99 to just £579.99, making this the perfect time to upgrade.
The Google Pixel 7 has a huge 37% discount, bringing it down to a tempting £376.36.
Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse has dropped from £84.99 to £34.90, a drop of an amazing 59%.
A great-looking speaker with brilliant sound, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 outdoor speaker has had a big discount from its RRP or £239 to £169.
Save 62% on the Crucial P3 Plus 1TB SSD, was £106.99, now just £40.99
Huawei's MateBook MacBook-alike devices are a great way to get style on a budget, and this laptop is down to under £500.
Head over to Amazon Prime to pick up the student-friendly Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 with a whopping 18% discount, which brings the price down to just £189.99.
Bose's five-star QuietComfort Earbuds II have been reduced to the lowest price we've seen them on Amazon, available for £199.99
A brand new pair of Sony's excellent WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones have fallen to the very tempting price of £279.99 for Prime Day
Grab this amazing Shark Handheld Cordless Vacuum with handy pet tool before its one! Now only £49.99
The GoPro Hero 9 is currently just £179 in Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale. Head over there now to save 28% on the 5K action cam.
Save a whopping 23% on the Honor Magic 5 Pro, bringing the flagship down to just £730.
The 5th generation Echo Dot has plummeted in price thanks to Amazon's Big Deal Days, and is now only £36.99
The Surface Pro 9 has had £131 slashed off its price. It's now down to under £800, was £1,099.
Save 44% on the Ninja 10-in-1 Air Fryer, now available for just £139.99
Save 10% on the Nothing Phone (2), bringing it down to a more affordable £568.99 for a limited time.
Save 50% on this Tefal Easy Fry XXL Air Fryer, which is now only £89.99.
The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 has received an incredible 40% discount. Originally £749.99, this laptop is now only £449.99.