This vlogging kit deal is a great starting point for content creators

Canon’s one-button vlogging camera has seen a hefty 28% discount in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale, making now the perfect time to pick it up.

The Canon PowerShot V10 vlogging starter kit would usually cost you £439.99. However, order today and you’ll secure the camera and accessory bundle for just £317. That’s a £122.99 saving when you shop during the Spring sale.

This particular bundle includes the Canon PowerShot V10, cable, wrist strap, mini windshield, lens cap, textile case and a 64GB MicroSDXC memory card, meaning you’ll have everything you need to get started vlogging out of the box.

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the starter kit fall in price since the camera’s 2023 launch, making now the ideal time to pick it up.

Is the Canon PowerShot V10 worth buying?

Not the ideal first vlogging camera Pros Lightweight pocket-sized build

Good build quality and sturdy stand

Image quality beats phones in certain conditions Cons 9:16 shooting requires rotating the camera

Very small LCD screen

Patchy autofocus performance

The Canon PowerShot V10 is a lightweight compact camera perfect for slipping into your pocket. Despite its small size, the camera remains sleek and sturdy with a built-in multi-position stand and small LCD tilt screen.

The camera delivers 4K video that outshines smartphone cameras in certain conditions, while the the wind filter ensures you can be heard through the built-in stereo mics, even in windy conditions.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Canon PowerShot V10 review.

