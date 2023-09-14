This USB-C battery pack deal gets you a great iPhone 15 accessory

Amazon is selling the Anker Prime Power Bank battery pack at a knock-down price, just in time for potential iPhone 15 buyers to make it their first major iPhone accessory.

The Anker Prime Power Bank is currently selling for £99.99 over on Amazon, which represents a saving of £30 or 23% on the previous price of £129.99.

This is for a 20,000mAh portable charger with an impressive 200W output. This means that you could use the battery pack to recharge your new iPhone 15 (or any other smartphone for that matter) completely four to six times over, or even initiate a couple of full laptop charges.

Those charging speeds mean that you could charge a MacBook Pro 16-inch to 50% in just 40 minutes. It’s speedy alright.

The Anker Prime Power Bank also features a smart digital display to tell you how much juice it’s got left, while connectivity is hnadled by two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. You could potentially charge two premium laptops simultaneously at full speed.

An ability to recharge the Power Bank itself at 100W means that you can juice it back up to full capacity in just 1 hour 15 minutes.

All this, and it measures a mere 126.9 x 54.6 × 49.6mm, so it’ll slip into your work bag without issue. It weighs 540g, which is roughly equivalent to three smartphones.

All in all, this is great accessory to take without regardless of your set-up. It can potentially keep your laptop and smartphone topped up, and that of a friend’s too. And if you do buy a new iPhone 15, you won’t even need to carry a separate charging cable around for your new phone. Bliss.