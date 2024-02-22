This smart bulb two-pack is mega cheap for a limited time

Anyone looking to jump into the smart light bulb market in as cheap a fashion as possible should check out this limited time deal.

It gets you a Tapo Smart Bulb L510E two-pack from TP-Link for just £12.99. That’s a considerable 35% saving on the £19.99 RRP.

This package gives you two LED lightbulbs with a standard E27 screw fit. They will fit into your existing Amazon Alexa or Google Home set-up, meaning you’ll be able to control your lighting with vocal commands.

They work with any Wi-Fi set-up, and don’t require a hub to operate. These are fully dimmable light bulbs, with a 8.3W output. To give you an idea of how that manifests in classic lightbulb terms, TP-Link says that a 9W Tap smart bulb is equivalent to a 60W incandescent bulb.

They’re much more efficient, of course, with 90% lower power consumption and a lifespan of around 13.6 years (15 times that of a regular bulb).

While we haven’t reviewed this particular model, we have reviewed a few TP-Linke Tapo products before. We found that the TP-Link Tapo L610 and L630 spotlights were “easy to set up, reasonably efficient, and work smoothly via the Tapo app”, awarding them 4.5 stars out of 5.

The Philips Hue ecosystem is fancier and more hands-on, but TP-Link’s Tapo range is a very accomplished and keenly priced smart lighting alternative. As part of this deal, in particular, it’s great value.

Be quick, though. The Tapo Smart Bulb L510E will only be on offer at this cheap price for a limited time.