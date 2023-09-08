This sleek MSI gaming laptop has over £700 off

An absolutely outrageous deal is on right now over at Box, where the retailer is offering a 52% discount on a gaming laptop packed with some top-line hardware.

You read that right – that’s more than a half-price discount on the MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop, boasting an Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU and 144hz Full HD screen. You can buy one today for just £649.99.

The jist of our review of the GF63 Thin was that while MSI was forced to cut some corners to retain the price point, the company still developed a great value laptop that makes the most of the incredibly powerful RTX 40-series. In fact, this might be the most affordable 40-series GPU laptop available in the UK.

A brand new MSI gaming laptop for only £649.99 Save more than half price on a RTX 4050-powered gaming laptop courtesy of Box. Box

Was £1,364.44

Now £649.99 View Deal

So what makes the NVIDIA RTX 4050 so great? It offers DLSS 3 upscaling technology, an AI-powered way to increase frame rates in games without compromising on image quality at all. This is especially helpful in a laptop like this, where MSI has kept the cost down by using a CPU that isn’t top-of-the-line. Generally, our reviewer thought that these pieces of hardware complemented one another well.

Overall, the laptop can run some of the most demanding modern games quite well – turn some of the graphics settings down a bit on Cyberpunk 2077 for instance and you’ll be able to enjoy a stable 60fps. Gamers will have a blast in any other title which supports ray-tracing too, thanks to the aforementioned RTX 4050 GPU.

In short, if you’re on a sub-£700 budget, you will struggle to find any gaming laptop that can do more than the GF63. So if you need to be able to move your gaming set-up around without feeling weighed down then this is the deal for you.