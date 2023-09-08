Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This sleek MSI gaming laptop has over £700 off

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

An absolutely outrageous deal is on right now over at Box, where the retailer is offering a 52% discount on a gaming laptop packed with some top-line hardware. 

You read that right – that’s more than a half-price discount on the MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop, boasting an Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU and 144hz Full HD screen. You can buy one today for just £649.99.

The jist of our review of the GF63 Thin was that while MSI was forced to cut some corners to retain the price point, the company still developed a great value laptop that makes the most of the incredibly powerful RTX 40-series. In fact, this might be the most affordable 40-series GPU laptop available in the UK. 

A brand new MSI gaming laptop for only £649.99

A brand new MSI gaming laptop for only £649.99

Save more than half price on a RTX 4050-powered gaming laptop courtesy of Box.

  • Box
  • Was £1,364.44
  • Now £649.99
View Deal

So what makes the NVIDIA RTX 4050 so great? It offers DLSS 3 upscaling technology, an AI-powered way to increase frame rates in games without compromising on image quality at all. This is especially helpful in a laptop like this, where MSI has kept the cost down by using a CPU that isn’t top-of-the-line. Generally, our reviewer thought that these pieces of hardware complemented one another well.

Overall, the laptop can run some of the most demanding modern games quite well – turn some of the graphics settings down a bit on Cyberpunk 2077 for instance and you’ll be able to enjoy a stable 60fps. Gamers will have a blast in any other title which supports ray-tracing too, thanks to the aforementioned RTX 4050 GPU.

In short, if you’re on a sub-£700 budget, you will struggle to find any gaming laptop that can do more than the GF63. So if you need to be able to move your gaming set-up around without feeling weighed down then this is the deal for you.

You might like…

LG’s rotating gaming monitor is now going dirt cheap

LG’s rotating gaming monitor is now going dirt cheap

Nick Rayner 5 hours ago
We’ve found the cheapest pre-order price for Mortal Kombat 1

We’ve found the cheapest pre-order price for Mortal Kombat 1

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
Don’t miss this last chance deal on Ninja’s Electric BBQ

Don’t miss this last chance deal on Ninja’s Electric BBQ

Thomas Deehan 7 hours ago
This Pokemon Switch controller has hit its lowest price yet

This Pokemon Switch controller has hit its lowest price yet

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
Here’s how to get the Galaxy S22 for just £339

Here’s how to get the Galaxy S22 for just £339

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
This unlimited data tariff is the ultimate S23 Ultra deal

This unlimited data tariff is the ultimate S23 Ultra deal

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin
Nick joined the Trusted Reviews team straight after graduating from Queen Mary University of London with a BA in History. While he loves writing about great deals for all sorts of tech, his main area …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.