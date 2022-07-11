This SanDisk MicroSD has just dropped below £20

The SanDisk 128GB MicroSD card has just seen its price plummet for Prime Day, making this the perfect time to upgrade your storage on the Nintendo Switch.

Originally, the 128GB MicroSD card from SanDisk costs £56.99, which is why we’re so excited to see the price drop to just £18.49 in honour of Amazon Prime Day.

This MicroSD Card has just plummeted in price You won’t need to worry about splashing out on a new MicroSD, as the SanDisk Extreme 128GB model has just dropped below £20. Amazon

Was £56.99

Now only £18.49 View Deal

Not only is this a steal, but it’s incredibly helpful for any Nintendo Switch owners out there that need even more space on their portable console to play games.

Since the Switch only comes with 32GB of storage, the SanDisk MicroSD is a great way to ensure that you can keep downloading and playing new games, as well as taking screenshots and videos.

This will be especially handy for anyone hoping to snatch up a large Switch game, such as Apex Legends or The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which come in at 24.8GB and 31.5GB respectively, which is already more than the Switch can handle on its own.

The cards have up to 170MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds, which should ensure speedy performance while playing games.

And it’s not just limited to the Nintendo Switch, even though we do recommend taking advantage of this offer to beef up your console’s specs. This SanDisk MicroSD can be used to increase the storage of many devices, including many Android phones and tablets, and an adaptor can be used in digital cameras and action cameras, too.

This MicroSD Card has just plummeted in price You won’t need to worry about splashing out on a new MicroSD, as the SanDisk Extreme 128GB model has just dropped below £20. Amazon

Was £56.99

Now only £18.49 View Deal

With such a huge price drop and so many uses, we think this deal is well worth it and definitely worth considering if you’re looking for more Switch storage.

Make sure you keep checking back in with Trusted Reviews as we will be showing you all the best deals over the next few days, so you can snatch up the best offers this Prime Day.