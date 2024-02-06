Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Logitech MX Master 2S deal is a work from home bargain

Anyone looking to give their work from home life a boost might want to consider this great deal on the Logitech MX Master 2S mouse.

It gets you a super wireless mouse at a 55% discount, with a price of £44.90 rather than the £99.99 RRP. This is even cheaper than the previous deal we’ve highlighted for the Logitech MX Master 2S.

True, it’s not quite as cheap as the £36.99 it dropped to on Prime Day, but that is considered one of the biggest sales events on the calendar. Are you willing to wait five months for the next one, on the off chance that a similar deal is in the offing?

For those who aren’t (that work isn’t going to wait, is it?), this remains a superb deal on a comprehensive PC accessory. One of the niftiest tricks the Logitech MX Master 2S can pull is the ability to connect to up to three computers.

This means you can switch between multiple displays without messing about in menus. It’ll even permit you to copy and paste files between those three devices, using the Logitech Flow software.

With a sensitivity of up to 4,000 DPI, working with the Logitech MX Master 2S should be as smooth and responsive as you need it to be, and battery life will stretch to up to 70 days.

There are powerful navigation options too, courtesy of a speed-adaptive scroll wheel and side-to-side scrolling under your thumb. Add in a hand-sculpted shape that supports your hand and wrist, and you have a mouse that’s a comfortable to use as it is powerful and flexible.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

