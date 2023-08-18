Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Logitech MX Master 2S price drop is too good to miss

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Are you a man or a mouse? Well, I, for example am a man. And this? This is a great deal on a mouse. A really cool PC mouse.

Amazon is offering nearly half-off the Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse. It’s down from £99.99 to £52.99, which is 47% off overall.

It’s not quite the lowest price we’ve seen on this awesome mouse – it got down to £36.99 on Prime Day – but this is still a sensational deal on a good way to improve your PC set up.

It can connect to up to three computers, meaning there’s no need to sync and resync across multiple displays. With some additional software it’ll even enable you to copy and paste files between devices.

In terms of speed, Logitech MX Master 2S has a DPI (dots per inch) rating, so it’s superb for productivity work, ensuring a smooth cursor across those devices.

Battery life is adjudged to be 70 days before a recharge is necessary. If you do need a quick power blast, just three minutes connected to your computer’s USB port will give you enough juice to get through the whole day.

There are no wires to clutter up your desk and if you wanna bring it with you to work on the go, you can just pop it in the bag with a minimum of fuss.

It has an ergonomic design shaped to support your hand, allowing you to rest your thumb on the mouse for added support. Not only should this alleviate wrist strain, but it means your hand can rest in a more natural position without forfeiting any efficiency, thanks to the well-placed buttons and wheels.

“Logitech’s flagship mouse is designed for power users and masters of their craft. Get more done, more efficiently with revolutionary multi-computer control,” the description reads. “Combined with other advanced features and a stunning design, MX Master 2S offers a new level of comfort, control, precision and customisation.”

