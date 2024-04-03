This limited time code can get you a Steam Deck on the cheap

You can currently grab a Steam Deck on the cheap using the following code.

Over on The Game Collection’s eBay Outlet, the 512GB LCD Steam Deck is selling for £449.95. That’s not a great price considering Valve itself is currently selling the model for £389.

However, if you apply the code CLEARANCE20 at checkout, you’ll be able to secure a hefty discount. The new price of £359.96 undercuts Valve by around £30.

That’s a brilliant price for the original handheld gaming PC, which has only really been bettered in recent times by its own OLED model revision.

Besides double the usual storage, the 512GB Steam Deck gets you a 7-inch 1280 x 800 LCD, a capable 7nm AMD APU with a Zen 2 CPU and RDNA 2 GPU, and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

You’re also getting just about the best hardware in the business, with robust physical controls and a pair of novel touchpads for easy navigation.

We awarded the original Steam Deck 4.5 out of 5 in our review, calling it a “game changer”. “PC games have never before been so accessible, with SteamOS offering a console-like experience and the excellent portable design allowing users to play the likes of Elden Ring, God of War and plenty more AAA titles on the go,” we concluded.

Subsequent rivals may have topped the original Steam Deck in one way or another (usually performance or screen quality), but none has provided the same balance of price, build quality and accessibility. Now that it’s this cheap, the original Steam Deck has returned to being a tempting buy.