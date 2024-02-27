Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This is the cheapest price around for Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

We may have just found the cheapest price for one of the hottest games of the moment, Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, ahead of its launch later this week.

Hit is selling the hotly anticipated remake-sequel for £54.85. That’s a saving of £15.14 on the £69.99 RRP.

Save £15.14 on Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

Save £15.14 on Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth is selling for just £54.85 on Hit ahead of its launch later this week, marking a discount of £15.14.

  • Hit
  • Save £15.14
  • Now £54.85
View Deal

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth (to use its full Roman numeral-invoking title), launches on February 29, in just two days time. It’s the follow-up to Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which kicked off a project to completely rebuild the classic Square JRPG.

The first game only covered the opening stretch of the original game, and this follow-up tackles the middle portion. As you can probably guess, there’ll be a third and final release at some point in the future.

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth follows our intrepid team of eco-warriors from their escape from Midgar to the party’s journey to The Forgotten Capital. Fans of the original Final Fantasy VII will know exactly what that means, although if the first remake is anything to go by, things might not quite play out how you remember.

Perhaps more importantly, this middle entry introduces Chocobo racing to the third person action-RPG formula. Joy.

We loved the original Final Fantasy 7 Remake (if that makes any kind of sense), scoring it 4.5 stars out of 5 and calling it “one of the finest JRPGs in recent memory, setting a new benchmark for visuals and real-time combat in the series while managing to begin retelling one of gaming’s greatest tales in grandiose fashion”.

You might like…

This deal gets you a 65-inch 4K TV for under £400

This deal gets you a 65-inch 4K TV for under £400

Jon Mundy 47 mins ago
Amazon’s running an unbelievable Pixel 8 Pro bundle right now

Amazon’s running an unbelievable Pixel 8 Pro bundle right now

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
The 10-in-1 Ninja Air Fryer is back to being massively discounted

The 10-in-1 Ninja Air Fryer is back to being massively discounted

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Lenovo’s high-end OLED laptop just got a slick price cut

Lenovo’s high-end OLED laptop just got a slick price cut

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
This incredible iPhone 15 offer is hard to beat

This incredible iPhone 15 offer is hard to beat

Thomas Deehan 22 hours ago
John Lewis is selling the iPad 10th Gen massively reduced

John Lewis is selling the iPad 10th Gen massively reduced

Jessica Gorringe 23 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words