This is the cheapest price around for Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

We may have just found the cheapest price for one of the hottest games of the moment, Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, ahead of its launch later this week.

Hit is selling the hotly anticipated remake-sequel for £54.85. That’s a saving of £15.14 on the £69.99 RRP.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth (to use its full Roman numeral-invoking title), launches on February 29, in just two days time. It’s the follow-up to Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which kicked off a project to completely rebuild the classic Square JRPG.

The first game only covered the opening stretch of the original game, and this follow-up tackles the middle portion. As you can probably guess, there’ll be a third and final release at some point in the future.

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth follows our intrepid team of eco-warriors from their escape from Midgar to the party’s journey to The Forgotten Capital. Fans of the original Final Fantasy VII will know exactly what that means, although if the first remake is anything to go by, things might not quite play out how you remember.

Perhaps more importantly, this middle entry introduces Chocobo racing to the third person action-RPG formula. Joy.

We loved the original Final Fantasy 7 Remake (if that makes any kind of sense), scoring it 4.5 stars out of 5 and calling it “one of the finest JRPGs in recent memory, setting a new benchmark for visuals and real-time combat in the series while managing to begin retelling one of gaming’s greatest tales in grandiose fashion”.