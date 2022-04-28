 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This iPhone 11 SIM deal is out of this world

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

For anyone after an upgrade but who doesn’t want to pay an arm and leg to get it, look no further than this amazing deal.

Looking for your next handset is usually nothing short of a hassle; not only do you need to decide which phone you want, you also need to find a fitting SIM deal that won’t break the bank.

Luckily, we’ve been keeping a stern eye on all the handset deals of late and we’ve come across this amazing refurbished iPhone 11 deal, which comes with 30GB of data as well as unlimited calls and texts.

Snatch up this iPhone 11 for £23 a month

Snatch up this iPhone 11 for £23 a month

Looking for an upgrade but don’t want to break the bank? This iPhone 11 deal comes with unlimited texts and calls and 30GB of data for just £23 a month.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • Use code TRUSTED10 for £10 off
  • £23/month
View Deal

There is an upfront cost of £15, however, you can use the code TRUSTED10 at the checkout for £10 off, dropping that upfront cost all the way down to a measly £5.

Breaking this deal down even further; you can buy the iPhone 11 brand new from the Apple store for £489. The total cost of this refurbished contract (over two years) comes to £567, which would cost considerably more if you were to get a 30GB contract alongside a new iPhone 11 – making the refurbished route far more cost effective for those on a budget.

Speaking of the phone itself, the iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Display and features the A13 Bionic chipset. And while it’s not the most up to date processor for Apple, the A13 is still a speedy chip that will keep your phone running smoothly.

The iPhone 11 camera is so good that we have a dedicated camera review page for it, featuring a 12-megapixel optical image established main sensor that can capture shots in great detail.

For anyone who’s after an easy to use handset that excels in almost all areas, the iPhone 11 is still a fantastic phone and this deal makes it even easier to buy.

