This Garmin Fenix 7 Prime Day deal destroys the Apple Watch

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If a high-end fitness watch is at the top of your Prime Day October shopping list then this massive discount on the awesome Garmin Fenix 7 might be a personal best.

For Amazon’s seasonal Prime Day, the Fenix 7 multisport GPS watch for is down to just £419.99 – from the original asking price of £599.99.

We saw this watch as low as £430 back in August, so this is an extra tenner off that low point. It’s the same silver model with the graphite strap too.

Garmin Fenix 7 for £419.99 is a PB on Prime Day

The awesome multisport Garmin Fenix 7 fitness watch is down to £419.99, which is a £180 discount on its asking price

Our reviewer described this sports watch as having “best in class navigation, mapping and fitness tracking” and it’s only been around just over a year too. With the Fenix 8 still nowhere to be seen, it remains the newest version of the popular Fenix range from Garmin.

Our reviewer loved the strong outdoor tracking accuracy, responsive touchscreen and improved battery life compared to the predecessor. One of his only complaints was about the price and that’s no longer an issue, given this offer.

The seventh-generation Fenix model is the outdoor watch to beat thanks to its accurate mapping and navigation tech. It’s definitely one for the fitness fans who like to get out there into the wilderness for hours on end.

Our reviewer gave the Fenix 7 a 4.5 star score from a possible five and concluded: “The Fenix 7 is a great outdoor watch with new features that make it a worthwhile upgrade from the Fenix 6, if you value supreme outdoor accuracy.

“During testing we found the device’s increased number of mapping features work brilliantly. Coupled with its radically improved battery life, this makes the Garmin Fenix 7 an excellent investment for any adventurous hiker, runner or cyclist who regularly venture off the beaten path.”

And if this doesn’t tickle your fancy, our rolling live blog of the best October Prime Day deals is still ongoing.

