This DualSense bundle gets you EA Sports FC for £20

Only having one controller when you’re buying FIFA… sorry EA Sports FC is a gaming sin. So that’s why this cheaper bundle from Argos is the best way forward.

The former catalogue titan is now selling a Sony DualSense controller for PS5 with a copy of EA Sports 24 for £79.99. Effectively, that gets you a digital code for the game for just twenty quid, because the DualSense costs £59.99 to buy by itself. Back of the net!

You can click and connect from your local store or have it delivered for £3.95. Considering how many Argos pick up points there are around the UK, we’d recommend looking for a convenient option before paying the delivery fee.

EA Sports FC 24 is the first new footy game since EA and FIFA decided not to renew its 20-year association, but the split hasn’t done the game itself any harm.

For instance, the addition of Playstyles gives signature skills to the game’s more talented players is pretty cool. You can summon Erling Haaland’s Power Header or Vinicius Jr’s Rapid Dribbling skills to name just two.

For the first time the women’s and men’s games are united in Ultimate Team, while there are more realistic player animations. Rest assured most of the key licenses are retained aside from, of course, the FIFA tournaments.

As for the DualSense controller, well PS5 owners will know all about its wonderful gifts. Our reviewer said it was “rare that the most enthralling aspect of a new console is its controller, but that’s exactly the case with PS5 and the DualSense. It’s a stunning peripheral, and one which introduces features we’ve simply never seen executed like this before.”