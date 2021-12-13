This discounted Echo Show 5 deal is the perfect stocking stuffer

The Echo Show 5 is now even more affordable than it was during Black Friday, so you can make your home smarter on the cheap.

This deal brings the Echo Show 5 down from £74.99 to just £35.99, which is a massive saving of 52% on a product we deemed worthy of a 4.5-star rating.

The Echo Show 5 is still discounted in the run-up to Christmas If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your home, the Echo Show 5 is still on sale in the run-up to the festive season, making it the perfect Christmas stocking stuffer. Amazon

You can use the Echo Show 5 anywhere in your home but we think it works best as a bedside companion since you can customise your wake up routine by turning the lights on, playing music and setting an alarm, so you never have to wake up on the wrong side of the bed again.

This deal applies to all colours of the Echo Show 5, which includes Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue and Glacier White, so you can choose the device that’ll fit in best with your decor. It’s small enough to easily fit in on your bedside table but the 5.5-inch screen is still big enough to read clearly, making it a perfect replacement for any old alarm clocks lying around.

For anyone concerned about privacy, there is a physical shutter to block the 2MP front-facing camera on the Echo Show 5, and you also mute the microphone if needed.

And of course, you’re getting Alexa support here which makes things a lot easier when you’re running a busy household. Feel free to link up any other smart products for a more seamless experience, and you can create routines, such as having the weather report available for you to read as soon as you wake up.

As previously mentioned, the current price is even cheaper than the £39.99 rate that the Echo Show 5 went for over Black Friday, making this the ideal time to pick one up without breaking the bank.

