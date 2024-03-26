Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This discount code gets you a 65-inch LG TV on the cheap

Jon Mundy

You can currently pick up a 65-inch LG 4K TV at an incredibly cheap price if you use the right code.

Hughes Electrical’s eBay outlet is currently selling the LG 65UR73006LA 4K TV for £449.99, which is already £149.01 cheaper than its previous price.

However, if you then apply the code CHICK15 at checkout you’ll secure a further saving, bringing the price down to just £382.49. That’s not far off half the original price.

This is for an LG TV with a 4K/UHD resolution, running LG’s webOS platform for the full Smart TV experience. Not only can you access all your favourite streaming services, there’s a built in digital tuner for Freeview HD access.

LG’s alpha5 Gen AI Processor ensures a sharp, clean picture, even with less-than-4K source material. There’s HDR support too, so high quality streams will look their best.

Bluetooth connectivity will let you pair your smartphone up and stream music, videos, and more.

If you’re look to get started with a cheap but decent-sized 4K TV from a respected brand, this 65-inch LG TV deal would seem ideal. The South Korean brand really is one of the best in the business at this sort of thing.

This model doesn’t make its way into our Best LG TV list, as it’s not one of the brand’s fabulous OLED sets. However, it will be a solid entry point to the wonderful world of 4K entertainment.

