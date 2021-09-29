Introduction

LG continues to push OLED TVs with each passing year and its latest efforts are its best yet.

LG OLEDs are filled to brim with features from streaming apps, gaming and movies. Factor in the increase in ‘smarts’ and the LG’s OLEDs are fast becoming hubs for the devices in your home.

The design of LG’s OLEDs are consistently slick and aesthetically pleasing, and across the range you’ll find they’re stocked with the latest technologies come in Dolby Vision and Atmos; and Filmmaker Mode and next-gen gaming features such as 4K/120Hz in Dolby Vision.

So, LG TVs do a bit of everything. Scroll down the page to see the sets we think are the ones you should invest in.

LG OLED65G1 One of LG’s best OLEDs ever Trusted Score Pros Sensational picture quality

Outstanding gaming performance and features

Elegant, slim design perfected for wall-hanging Cons Fairly expensive for an LG OLED

New webOS system feels like a work in progress

No HDR10+ support We rate the G1 as LG’s best OLED ever, boasting several new features for the biggest advance we’ve seen in years.



New features include the Evo panel that allows the G1 to hit previously uncharted HDR performance. It’s not the transformative jump we’d hope, but the increased brightness and improved colour handling produce the best LG OLED 4K picture yet.



WebOS has been refreshed to be easier to use, and with all the various next-gen gaming features onboard, this LG is more than a match for Samsung.



The slim design is designed to be wall-mounted, which means The ‘Gallery’ stand and feet are optional extras.



While the C1 offers more value in terms of its more affordable price, the G1 realises the full potential of LG’s picture quality. Reviewer: John Archer

Full Review: LG OLED65G1 LG OLED65C1 The best value OLED in LG’s range Trusted Score Pros Sensational picture quality

Outstanding gaming performance and features

Elegant, slim design perfected for wall-hanging Cons Fairly expensive for an LG OLED

New webOS system feels like a work in progress

No HDR10+ support When it comes to value, the C1 is the best TV in LG’s 2021 range. It hits the sweet spot in terms of design, boasts better gaming connectivity and picture/sound processing than LG’s more affordable models, and delivers some of the best HDR you’ll see all year. With its top-notch gaming features, refreshed interface and elegant design, the C1 is a great all-round package. The design is not the most conducive for fitting a soundbar in front of the set, which leads to the one aspect of the C1’s performance that’s not as thrilling – its audio performance. And it’s true that the C1 doesn’t do much to advance OLED technology, but as a package it’s about as complete as you can get. Buy it and you won’t regret it. Reviewer: Kob Monney

Full Review: LG OLED55C1

LG OLED55G1 A slim and superb OLED offering Trusted Score Pros Sensational picture quality

Attractive design

Excellent upscaling abilities

Dolby Vision + Atmos support

Superb for gaming

Simpler menu design Cons Okay sound

Motion processing isn’t as good as some rivals

Made primarily to be wall-mounted The G1 is one of LG’s best OLEDs yet, from its minimalist design, fabulous picture quality and extensive features – in particular its gaming abilities – the G1 OLED is a set that oozes quality. It shares all the features seen in the C1 that’s one place up in this list, but comes with the new Evo panel that offers a higher level of brightness that previous LG OLEDs have been able to reach, giving HDR content some punchiness and intensity. Its preoccupation with wall-mounting means it isn’t for everyone as the ‘feet’ are only available for separately. But for those where wall-mounting is preferred, the 55-inch G1 is another high-quality TV from LG. Reviewer: Kob Monney

Full Review: LG OLED55C1 LG OLED48CX LG’s first attempt at a 48-inch OLED reaps big benefits Trusted Score Pros Sensational picture quality

Attractive design

Excellent upscaling abilities

Dolby Vision + Atmos support

Superb for gaming

Simpler menu design Cons Okay sound

Motion processing isn’t as good as some rivals

Made primarily to be wall-mounted This 2020 model is still on sale and was LG’s first attempt at a smaller, 48-inch OLED. Its size means its more desktop friendly, which means you can sit closer to the screen – and therefore closer to the action – if you’re using it as a gaming display. Despite it’s smaller size, it keeps all of the qualities we enjoy about OLED TVs in terms of contrast, wide angles, deep black levels. The CX boasts more shadow detail (visibility in darker areas of an image) than previous models, and while there’s the worry of burn-in/image retention, LG’s panel design has reduced the potential for this to happen. If you can still find the 48-inch model (it has been replaced by the 48-inch C1) it still offers an impressive performance and is slightly cheaper than the C1. Reviewer: John Archer

Full Review: LG OLED48CX LG OLED55CX A 2020 OLED that’s still on sale and offers excellent value Trusted Score Pros Sensational picture quality

Attractive design

Excellent upscaling abilities

Dolby Vision + Atmos support

Superb for gaming

Simpler menu design Cons Okay sound

Motion processing isn’t as good as some rivals

Made primarily to be wall-mounted LG mid-range OLED is still available to purchase online and still an absolute cracker of a 4K set. Advancements in AI-enhanced picture quality and motion handling produce great picture quality when upscaling HD broadcasts, and with 4K it looks terrific, offering a detailed, colourful image. Give it Dolby Vision and it looks even more cinematic, with a lush feel given to content. It’s packed full of features, catering to gamers and film fans, while webOS is a slick operator though it did miss out on Freeview Play and UK catch-up apps (some of which have been added, but not the full list). The overall performance isn’t a huge leap over the C9, but nevertheless, the CX is a feature-packed effort that’s cheaper than the brand new C1 if you’re looking for a more affordable OLED to buy. Reviewer: Kob Monney

Full Review: LG OLED55CX LG 75QNED99 Mini LED has transformative effect on LG’s 8K TV Trusted Score Pros Sensational picture quality

Attractive design

Excellent upscaling abilities

Dolby Vision + Atmos support

Superb for gaming

Simpler menu design Cons Okay sound

Motion processing isn’t as good as some rivals

Made primarily to be wall-mounted For the vast majority of its day-to-day life, the 75QNED99 is a fantastic TV. Introducing Mini LED and thousands of dimming zones delivers the sort of spectacular contrast performance we’d never expected to see from an LCD screen. LG’s NanoCell technology combines with this new contrast performance and a good amount of brightness to beautifully rich but refined effect. And fine details and sharpness are outstanding thanks to the screen’s native 8K resolution and LG’s latest much-improved motion and upscaling processing. However, the lack of VRR support for gamers and the sudden backlight problems during very dark HDR movie scenes cost the TV. Nevertheless, LG’s first 8K QNED TV puts the brand’s LCD TVs on the high-end map like never before. Reviewer: John Archer

Full Review: LG 75QNED99 LG 65NANO906 LG’s 2020 Nanocell 4K TV is still available and still good Trusted Score Pros Sensational picture quality

Attractive design

Excellent upscaling abilities

Dolby Vision + Atmos support

Superb for gaming

Simpler menu design Cons Okay sound

Motion processing isn’t as good as some rivals

Made primarily to be wall-mounted The NANO 90 is another feature-packed TV on this list, and at 65-inches it’s a relatively affordable set, considering the specs it has. We were impressed with its detail levels, alongside a wide-ranging colour palette that offers an assortment of colours to assault the eyes with. And if you’re looking forward to next-gen gaming, this TV has you sorted with 4K/120Hz compatibility and a sub-13ms latency. One thing to take into account is that LG’s 2020 TVs don’t feature Freeview Play and there are still a few UK catch-up apps missing. Reviewer: Simon Lucas

Full review: LG 65NANO906

FAQs What is an OLED TV? OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode. Each pixel is self-emissive, which means it can produce its own light. This produces high levels of contrast as a pixel that’s ‘on’ can sit next to a pixel that’s ‘off’. This also helps to deliver the deepest black levels in the TV world, wide viewing angles and excellent, vivid contrast levels. Are OLED TVs good for gaming? OLEDs are one of the best displays for gaming with LG’s OLEDs supporting every form of Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for smoother gameplay and faster response times, High Frame Rate (4K/120Hz) and low latency gaming, with input times less than 10ms. Panasonic will be jumping into the gaming fray with their 2021 OLED TV range, too. What’s the best TV? We’d say that is a choice between the Panasonic JZ2000 OLED, Samsung Q95A and LG G1, all of which offer excellent performance in their own way.

