This classic Lego Sonic the Hedgehog set is now mega cheap

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Zavvi is offering a fantastically cheap deal on this classic Sonic the Hedgehog Lego set.

We’re in the second half of the year, which means it’s time to start keeping your eye out for those Christmas gift deals. Here’s an outstanding one for the kid (both little and big) in your life.

Online retailer Zavvi is selling a Sonic the Hedgehog Lego set, depicting the game’s iconic opening Green Hill Zone level, for just £39.99. That’s a huge saving of £30 on the £69.99 RRP.

Save £30 on Sonic the Hedgehog Lego

This Sonic the Hedgehog Lego set is selling for almost half-price if you use the SONIC code at checkout.

  • Zavvi
  • Save £30
  • Now £39.99
View Deal

Note that the initial saving only drops the price of the set to £47.99. You’ll need to apply the code SONIC at checkout for the full nearly-half-price deal.

So what does this joyously nerdy scene portray? There’s the wee blue feller himself, of course, plus arch enemy Dr Robotnik in his cool flying contraption. You also get a couple of enemy robotic bugs, just waiting to be busted open, plus a section of the level’s signature grassy expanse complete with loop-de-lop.

There are also some signature series collectibles, including some golden rings, a bunch of power-up boxes, a spring, and a checkpoint marker. You also get a strip of all seven Chaos Emeralds. And so early in the game!

It’s a deeply cool gift for any kid who has fallen in love with Sonic’s recent cinematic endeavours, or even a millennial who experienced the classic Mega Drive game back in the day. Some of Sonic’s more recent games will have made him some new fans too.

Sega’s mascot seems to have that timeless appeal that crosses generations – much like Lego, in fact. Indeed, getting any sort of Lego this cheap is a feat, let alone Sonic Lego.

