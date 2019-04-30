The Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer is here and it’s the stuff of nightmares

Paramount Pictures and SEGA have released the first trailer for Sonic The Hedgehog’s film adaptation, and it’s pretty terrible.

Featuring Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog and Jim Carrey as Dr.Robotnik, the film will follow this monstrous blue blur as he seeks to save the world from an Eggman-shaped threat.

The film version of Sonic is terrifying, sporting overly long legs and a mouth filled with human teeth. Oh, and he seems to be hoarding shoes in his wretched hole of a home.

Expectations for the upcoming film, which is coming to cinemas in November, were already low, and it seems to have failed even meeting those.

Jim Carrey’s performance might be the saving grace. While predictable, the Ace Venture-esque portrayal in the trailer has a nice charm to it, and could carry a few tongue-in-cheek jokes if we’re lucky.

The trailer ends with an ill-fitting joke on child abduction, with Sonic being stuffed into a bag and smuggled into a highly-secured building. Not the best idea for a kid’s film?

Who knows, it could end up surprising us and produce a stellar comedy adventure. Sadly, compared to Detective Pikachu, it’s simply not on the same level. Don’t get me started on the absurd use of Coolio’s Gangsta’s Paradise either.