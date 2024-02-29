Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Call of Duty bundle gets you two games for £27.99

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This high value gaming bundle deal gets you two brilliant Call of Duty games on PS5 for just £27.99.

Argos is offering Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on PS5 for just £27.99, which represents a saving of £53.99 on the normal price of £81.98.

That’s a bit of a bargain for two excellent first person shooters, both of which feature high-octane campaigns and slick multiplayer modes.

We gave Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II a positive 3.5-star review at the time, calling it “easily the best-looking Call of Duty game to date” with “plenty of multiplayer modes to explore”.

We awarded Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War a 4-star review, labelling it “a solid entry in the blockbuster franchise that looks stunning on next-gen consoles”.

In both cases, the campaign modes are more of an entertaining diversion from the main course: the multiplayer. We really appreciated Cold War for its “old-school multiplayer component and expanded Zombies mode”, while Modern Warfare II supplies “added game modes and the chance to battle it out on massive 32v32 map”.

Call of Duty games tend to retain a loyal player base too, so you’ll still be able to queue up a game even years after their initial release.

What’s more, you’re arguably getting both of these games at their best. Massive multiplayer games like this always require significant tweaking and rebalancing after launch, so these are technically better games than the ones we reviewed.

In other recent Call of Duty news, Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is coming March 21.

