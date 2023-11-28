Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

This Black Friday gaming monitor deal is still running

Amazon is still offering a stunning Alienware gaming monitor deal after Black Friday.

Black Friday is gone, and Cyber Monday is but a fleeting memory. Thankfully, that doesn’t mean the deals have dried up, as this total bargain of an Alienware gaming monitor offer goes to show.

It’ll snag you the Alienware AW3423DWF, which is a seriously accomplished 34-inch curved gaming monitor, for £660. That’s a huge £269.99 off the previous price of £929.99, or a 29% saving.

This really is a rare specimen as gaming-focused monitors go. We’ve already mentioned that it’s particularly large, wide (21:9) and curved for full-on immersion. It also packs a 3440 x 1440 WQHD+ resolution and a super-fluid 165Hz refresh rate, with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Technology and VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification ensuring a smooth experience.

Perhaps the clincher here, and what truly sets the Alienware AW3423DWF apart from most other gaming monitors, is its use of a QD-OLED panel. Combining Quantum Dot and OLED technology, this hybrid takes the high brightness of the former and applies it to the impressive colour reproduction and contrast of the latter.

The result is that Alienware is able to include a Creator Mode for critical creating, and the ability to switch between the default DCI-P3 (which hits 99.3% accuracy) and sRGB colour spaces.

This being an Alienware monitor, it has none of the gaudiness of many gaming-specific accessories, with a sleek and stylish design accented by subtle RGB AlienFX lighting on the back.

It also gives you a height adjustable stand that can be tilted, swivelled, and slanted how you like.

